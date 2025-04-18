advertisement
Scooter’s Coffee shop could replace Des Plaines restaurant

Posted April 18, 2025 12:50 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A Scooter’s Coffee shop soon could replace a restaurant in Des Plaines.

The franchise operation is proposed for 20 W. Golf Road, which has been home to Johnny’s Place since 2009. Before that it was Jay’s Beef.

Plans call for the building, which is on the north side of Golf Road and west of Mount Prospect Road in the 4th Ward, to be renovated and divided into two units. One would become Scooter’s; the other would be reserved for separate office space.

The current restaurant has a drive-through window, and the would-be franchisee has asked the city for a permit to offer drive-through service.

The city council could tentatively approve the permit when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 1420 Miner St. A second vote would be needed for approval.

Scooter’s, a Nebraska-based chain of drive-through stores, is expanding in the Chicago area. One recently opened on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling; another is planned for Deer Park.

More locations can be found in Mundelein, Naperville and other suburbs.

Monday’s council meeting is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed at desplainesil.gov/livestream.

