Sleepy Hollow storage facility plans scrapped after residents voice objections

A Wauconda-based developer has pulled plans to build an eight-building storage unit facility in Sleepy Hollow following a no vote from the village’s planning and zoning commission.

Residents collected more than 400 signatures opposing the plan and attended a public hearing this week before the planning and zoning commission.

Opponents argued that the proposal by StoreMore 365 for a 4.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Route 72 and Tartans Glen Drive is not a good fit in a town where traditional storage sheds are not typically allowed. They also said the facility would be too close to neighboring homes.

“I think you guys can do better,” one resident said at the hearing.

Village trustees were expected to vote on the project on Monday, but StoreMore 365 pulled its application.

“I really have nothing to say on it,” Village President Stephan Pickett said Friday. “The application has been pulled, and we’re moving on.”

StoreMore 365 owner Tim James declined to comment other than to say he does not intend to present new plans for the property.

During the public hearing this week, James said developing a plan on the site was not easy. He noted he made some modifications to the plan following previous public comments.

“It’s been a challenge to make it profitable, to make it good access to the site for customers, and be considerate of the neighboring properties and to keep the character of Sleepy Hollow in mind,” James said. “ But this is what we’ve tried to do.”

An early proposal to build a self-storage facility with three buildings on the same property won village approval despite objections from residents. However, that developer backed out after a six-month extension from the village expired.

The most recent proposal faced strong opposition from residents who noted it had more buildings and came closer to neighboring homes than the original proposal.

“He went backwards on this,” Village Trustee Jenny McGuire said, noting the StoreMore 365 proposal featured eight buildings compared to the three proposed by the original developer.

McGuire, who has steadfastly opposed putting a self-storage facility on the property, said she would like to see a development, like retail, that helps the village’s revenues.