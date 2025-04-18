advertisement
News

Naperville police receive retroactive 7% raise in new contract with the city

Posted April 18, 2025 1:12 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

Naperville City Council members have approved a new contract with the union representing sworn police officers.

The previous pact between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 42 expired at the end of December.

All employees covered under the new police contract will receive annual wage increases of 7% in the first year of the contract, retroactive to Jan. 1; 8% in the second year of the pact; and 3% effective Jan. 1, 2027.

City council members signed off on the three-year contract at a meeting this week as part of the consent agenda with no discussion.

The new contract establishes an annual lump sum payment of $4,250 — an “experience bonus” — for officers with at least 25 years of service.

It also establishes an annual lump sum payment for educational attainment: $475 for a bachelor’s degree or $675 for a master’s degree. Officers will be paid a stipend for only the highest degree achieved, and payments are noncumulative, according to the terms.

The new contract makes “modest medical plan design changes” that will increase the flat rate amounts of co-pays for medical services, according to city documents.

The total cost of the contract, not including the insurance plan design cost savings, for the three-year term is about $3.17 million, documents state.

The probationary period of a newly hired officer will be 18 months — same as the previous contract — with Naperville’s police chief having sole discretion to extend the period for training or disciplinary purposes.

