advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Hundreds witness story of Jesus’ crucifixion in annual Passion of the Christ march on Good Friday

Posted April 18, 2025 3:13 pm
By

Hundreds of faithful walked solemnly Friday with actors portraying Jesus and his mother, Mary, marking one of the holiest of days in Christianity — Good Friday.

Jesus, played by Jose Vital, a member of St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine, carried a 75-pound cross from St. Thomas to Mision San Juan Deigo in Arlington Heights, reenacting the story of betrayal, suffering and the ultimate sacrifice when Jesus was crucified.

The annual Stations of the Cross milelong walk was quiet but punctuated by screaming Roman soldiers and mocking crowds during the traditional 14 stops, starting with Jesus’ condemnation and ending with his crucifixion. Dozens of church members dressed as soldiers, prisoners, priests and lay people and prayers were read at each stop while music played.

Vital played the part of Jesus for the first time and said he hoped people making the march would have an understanding of what Jesus did for them.

“I hope for the people that are here, they can have contact with our Lord so they can grow in their faith and understand what He did for them,” he said just before rowdy Roman soldiers tied his hands and led him before Roman governor Pontius Pilate to be condemned.

The tradition of Via Crucis — or Way of the Cross — in Catholic tradition is observed with a public procession. It is a reenactment of Jesus Christ’s final hours, from his trial to his crucifixion and death. Holy Week culminates on Easter Sunday, marking the Resurrection of Christ.

  Jesus, portrayed by Jose Vital, carries a heavy cross during a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
  Mary reaches to touch the hand of Jesus during a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. Mary was portrayed by Olga Trujillo while Jesus was played by Jose Vital, both members of St. Thomas of Villanova. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
  Hundreds of people follow a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
  Mary touches the bloody hand of Jesus at a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities Lifestyle News Palatine Religion
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company