Hundreds witness story of Jesus’ crucifixion in annual Passion of the Christ march on Good Friday

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jesus is whipped by Roman soldiers at a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. Jesus was played by Jose Vital, a member of St. Thomas of Villanova.

Hundreds of faithful walked solemnly Friday with actors portraying Jesus and his mother, Mary, marking one of the holiest of days in Christianity — Good Friday.

Jesus, played by Jose Vital, a member of St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine, carried a 75-pound cross from St. Thomas to Mision San Juan Deigo in Arlington Heights, reenacting the story of betrayal, suffering and the ultimate sacrifice when Jesus was crucified.

The annual Stations of the Cross milelong walk was quiet but punctuated by screaming Roman soldiers and mocking crowds during the traditional 14 stops, starting with Jesus’ condemnation and ending with his crucifixion. Dozens of church members dressed as soldiers, prisoners, priests and lay people and prayers were read at each stop while music played.

Vital played the part of Jesus for the first time and said he hoped people making the march would have an understanding of what Jesus did for them.

“I hope for the people that are here, they can have contact with our Lord so they can grow in their faith and understand what He did for them,” he said just before rowdy Roman soldiers tied his hands and led him before Roman governor Pontius Pilate to be condemned.

The tradition of Via Crucis — or Way of the Cross — in Catholic tradition is observed with a public procession. It is a reenactment of Jesus Christ’s final hours, from his trial to his crucifixion and death. Holy Week culminates on Easter Sunday, marking the Resurrection of Christ.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jesus, portrayed by Jose Vital, carries a heavy cross during a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Mary reaches to touch the hand of Jesus during a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday. Mary was portrayed by Olga Trujillo while Jesus was played by Jose Vital, both members of St. Thomas of Villanova.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Hundreds of people follow a live Stations of the Cross march from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine to Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights on Good Friday.