Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launched in Lake County to inspire young readers

Dolly Parton, in the form of a lifelike cutout, appeared at the local launch of her Imagination Library initiative at the Lake County Regional Office of Education office in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation/Janelle Rominski

A milestone in early childhood education was celebrated this week in Vernon Hills with the official launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lake County.

More than 30 people representing a dozen Lake County school districts were among those attending the event by the Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation.

Dolly was there for inspiration and photo opportunities in the form of a lifelike cutout. But the event focused on how her library can help kids get off to a running start to their education.

The initiative provides free books to children from birth to age 5 — regardless of the family’s income — to encourage a love of reading as a strong foundation for lifelong learning, supporters say.

“Access to books at an early age is one of the most effective ways to build literacy skills and prepare children for success in kindergarten and beyond,” said Michael Karner, Lake County regional superintendent of schools.

The Imagination Library isn’t a brick-and-mortar project but a collaborative. Each month, a high-quality, age-appropriate book is mailed to children’s homes at no cost to participating families.

The books are meant to foster early learning skills, help close literacy gaps and promote educational equity, supporters say.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to remove barriers so that every student is ready to learn,” said Joel Finfer, executive director of the Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation.

The Imagination Library started in 1995 as a flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Parton appeared in person in December 2023 when the Imagination Library officially was launched in Illinois by Gov. JB Pritzker.

It’s available in 71 counties, although nine counties have partial coverage. Four additional counties will be operating in the next month or so, according to Andi Drileck, state director.

In Lake County, there are 38,677 children from birth to 5 eligible to enroll and receive monthly books. Visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability to register or check availability.

Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation board members and staff with a Dolly Parton cutout at the launch of the Imagination Library in Lake County. Courtesy of Lake County Regional Office of Education/Janelle Rominskiation

The state provides a 50% match making the cost to $1.30 per child per month, according to Drileck. Close to 66,000 children in Illinois receive a book every month.

The Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation partners with school districts, families, businesses and community members to identify and meet basic needs to help students stay focused and ready to learn.

“We know that when children have access to books, they are better prepared for school and future success,” Finfer said. “The Imagination Library is a perfect example of how we can provide critical resources that make a lasting impact on students’ lives.”

For more information on the program and how to sign up visit https://www.lcroefoundation.org/.