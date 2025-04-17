Shop local during Made in Elgin Spring Pop-Up Market Saturday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Made in Elgin Spring Pop-Up Market will be held at DuPage Court Saturday.

You can shop locally for things produced locally during the Made in Elgin Spring Pop-Up Market on Saturday.

The event, which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside at DuPage Court downtown, celebrates local craftsmanship and artistry by showcasing handmade items offered by nearby businesses and artisans.

Over 20 vendors will be on-site, offering wares from art and jewelry to soap and skincare to food and drinks.

The event is put on by the Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA), which produces a different spring promotional campaign every year.

Businesses that produce their products in Elgin can display the “Made in Elgin” decal in their store windows. Courtesy of DNA

This year’s “Made in Elgin” campaign dovetails with an amendment made last fall in downtown zoning that creates an artisan industry classification that allows businesses to create and sell goods from the same location.

DNA Executive Director Jennifer Fukala said that while Elgin has a long history of manufacturing, starting in the 1800s with dairy production and The Elgin Watch Factory, they want to showcase the many small businesses producing things locally now.

“We spend more time talking about what we made here in the past than what we’re making here now,” she said. “We want to highlight businesses that are makers.”

While some vendors are from surrounding communities, they all participate in the Elgin business community, Fukala said. Many don’t have permanent stores.

“This is a group of businesses that we are intentionally working with to consider downtown locations as a place to put down future roots,” she said. “We’re working on creating programs to help businesses jump from being a part-time vendor to a full-time brick and mortar.”

The event will also include apartment tours of the new Courtyard 40, a make-your-own bird feeder booth sponsored by the city, flower-arranging demos and live music.

Vendors scheduled to participate include vegan baker Bida Baking Co., Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm, Diggity Dog Bakery, First Star Art., La Joya De Taxco silver jewelry, Lathered.Co holistic hair and skin care products, Noble Soaps, She Doughs sourdough, Stewarts Cheesecakes, Sugar Bloom Baking Co., Gigawatt Coffee Roasters, The Irie Cup tea company, Pouftique crocheted art, art by Wicha En El Micelio and Prairie Street Studios and honey and hive-based products by Three Bees.