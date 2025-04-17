Barnes & Noble nears return to downtown Naperville

Barnes & Noble is making a comeback in downtown Naperville. Associated Press file photo

Barnes & Noble is starting a new chapter in downtown Naperville next week.

The chain’s new Naperville bookstore opens on Wednesday, April 23, in the former Pottery Barn space on Jackson Avenue.

“We are very happy to return to Naperville, where for 25 years we were a community staple,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble in a statement. “Our longtime booksellers are as eager to be back in town as they are to welcome customers into their brand-new Naperville Barnes & Noble.”

Barnes & Noble was the bookstore goliath at Washington Street and Chicago Avenue — the original shop had an elevator and an upstairs café — since the 1990s. In an Instagram post in late 2023, the Naperville Barnes & Noble said it was “saddened to vacate” its old home.

The new store is close by — the Jackson entrance is within sight of the former location — and will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The company expects to open more than 60 bookstores in 2025.