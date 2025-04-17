Veteran Wheeling police officer dies during training class

Wheeling police Cmdr. Jim Borchardt Courtesy of Wheeling

Wheeling police Cmdr. Jim Borchardt died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency, the village announced.

Borchardt, 49, was attending a training class at the time. He had served with the department for 25 years.

The village Facebook post announcing his passing described Borchardt as a leader and mentor who was committed to public safety.

“Over the years, he trained and inspired many members of the department, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community alike,” the statement reads. “Jim was a devoted public servant whose legacy of leadership and integrity will forever be a part of our department. His contributions were immeasurable, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him.”

Borchardt’s survivors include his wife, Maralee, and two sons, Ryan and Drew.

Funeral arrangements are pending.