advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Local

Veteran Wheeling police officer dies during training class

Posted April 17, 2025 11:05 am
Russell Lissau
 

Wheeling police Cmdr. Jim Borchardt died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency, the village announced.

Borchardt, 49, was attending a training class at the time. He had served with the department for 25 years.

The village Facebook post announcing his passing described Borchardt as a leader and mentor who was committed to public safety.

“Over the years, he trained and inspired many members of the department, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community alike,” the statement reads. “Jim was a devoted public servant whose legacy of leadership and integrity will forever be a part of our department. His contributions were immeasurable, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him.”

Borchardt’s survivors include his wife, Maralee, and two sons, Ryan and Drew.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Local News Obituaries Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company