Parents sue Arlington Heights school district, former nurse over misappropriated meds

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The parents of a student at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights filed a lawsuit Thursday against former school nurse Tory Eitz and other school officials over the alleged misuse of medicine intended for the student.

Arlington Heights School District 25, a former school nurse and other district officials face a lawsuit filed Thursday by the parents of one of several students reportedly given the wrong medications at school.

The suit, filed in Cook County court, alleges former Westgate Elementary School nurse Tory E. Eitz disrupted the child’s “health, education and sense of trust and security.”

They also claim Westgate Principal Ann Buch and District 25 Superintendent Brian Kaye — then the assistant superintendent — had the notice and ability to stop Eitz, “and actively chose not to.”

The suit seeks a minimum $50,000 in damages from the defendants.

District 25 officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eitz, of Arlington Heights, faces felony charges of official misconduct and forgery, and seven misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child stemming from a four-month investigation last year.

In addition to misallocating medications, authorities allege Eitz altered school documents to conceal her actions.

School officials learned of the accusations in April 2024, contacted Arlington Heights police and fired Eitz the following month. She was charged in August.

Attorneys for the parents allege the evidence indicates Eitz stole medication from students and replaced it with nonprescription medication such as aspirin.

“In one case, a young student tested positive for fentanyl as details of this scam became clear,” they stated.

Eitz’s duties included dispensing medication, including prescriptions for controlled substances, during the school day for students who required it.

According to the lawsuit, Eitz “abused and manipulated the relationships with parents who entrusted their children to her care, telling parents medicine was missing, fell down the sink or for some reason was miscounted … and that she needed more, often asking to meet parents in the parking lot of the school to provide the medicine to her.”

The complaint also alleges one of the plaintiffs became concerned and notified Kaye who in a text message “admitted to having prior notice of the concern.” It also alleges school authorities did not “investigate, report or terminate this behavior to protect the children.”