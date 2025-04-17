Four men charged in connection with residential burglary in Long Grove

David C. Gomez Galindo

Daniel F. Ospina Lozano

Haral S. Canter-Rocha

Brian E. Navarrete-Caballero

Four men authorities believe were part of a crew targeting homes in the Asian community were charged in connection with a burglary at a Long Grove home Wednesday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force in the arrest that began unfolding about 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the task force was watching a Range Rover driven by David C. Gomez Galindo, 40, of Cicero, containing three suspected residential burglars.

The Range Rover entered Lake County and stopped at a home on the 4200 block of Hilltop Road in Long Grove. Two passengers got out of the vehicle and committed a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Mercedes-Benz driven by Daniel F. Ospina Lozano, 26, also of Cicero, arrived in the area to act as a lookout, according to authorities.

Task force investigators requested assistance from the sheriff’s office.

After the burglary, two men ran back to the Range Rover, which drove from the area. Investigators used a tire deflation device on the Mercedes-Benz and Ospina Lozano was taken into custody.

The Range Rover was stopped as traffic backed up and the three occupants fled on foot but were apprehended, according to the sheriff’s office.

Haral S. Canter-Rocha, 26, and Brian E. Navarrete-Caballero, 31, both of Chicago, also were taken into custody.

All four men were charged with one count each of residential burglary, a class 1 felony.

Navarrete-Caballero and Ospina Lozano were ordered held in custody pending trial. Canter-Rocha and Gomez Galindo are set to appear for detention hearings on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.