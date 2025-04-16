Fit for a suburban king: Oak Brook ‘castle’ house is on the market

The owner of this castle-like structure near 31st Street, just west of York Road in Oak Brook, tried to sell it in 2011. The home is back on the market. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

A luxury home its owner calls a castle is for sale in Oak Brook.

It can be yours for $4.99 million, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

It took masonry business owner Pawel “Paul” Iwanski more than two years to build the house, which was completed in 2012.

The five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath house, which is in the 3000 block of Lincoln Street, features a master-bedroom suite that takes up about 2,500 square feet. The listing says the house is 12,000 square feet.

It has a wine cellar, a movie-screening room, room for a pool table and a Ping-Pong table, a bar and an exercise area, all in the basement, an outdoor swimming pool, and a four-car garage.

The walls average more than 20 inches thick, and there is 10-inch reinforced concrete between the floors. Many of the floors have radiant heat, and the house has seven heating systems.

“It’s a very unique property,” said Joseph Champagne of Coldwell Banker Realty, the agent handling the listing.

Iwanski tried to sell it for more than $5 million in 2011. He advertised on a highway billboard that the castle needed a king.

At the time Iwanski, said if he could not sell it, he would use it as a bed-and-breakfast inn.

It is not clear if he ever did that. Iwanski created a corporation for the property in 2007, but it was dissolved in 2013.

Champagne said he could not say why Iwanski is selling it now or if Iwanski ever lived in the house.

He did say that the inventory of homes at that price is “extremely low” and “even more so” in Oak Brook.

“Oak Brook has very few in that price point,” Champagne said.