Woman found dead after fire sweeps through Gurnee home

A woman was found dead after firefighters battled a blaze at a Gurnee home Tuesday night.

According to the Gurnee Fire Department, firefighters and police officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of Dolcetto Lane at about 9:11 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting smoke and flames.

While en route, firefighters were informed that a vehicle belonging to the resident was in the driveway and the person was believed to be inside the home, officials said.

The first police officers on the scene arrived to find heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home. They attempted to go into the residence but both the front and rear entrances were blocked by what appeared to be furniture and household items, official said.

Firefighters arrived moments later and began fire suppression operations from the exterior, attacking the fire through windows due to hazardous entry conditions, authorities said.

Getting inside was delayed due to “extreme hoarding throughout the home,” which created dangerous and highly obstructed conditions for first responders, according to the fire department.

Firefighters later located the woman’s body in the home.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is leading an investigation into the blaze, with support from the Gurnee Fire Department, Gurnee Police Department and Newport Fire Protection District.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and conducted an autopsy Wednesday. The identity of the victim and the official cause of death are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.