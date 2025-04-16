‘Watch your step’: Gurnee asks public to help solve mystery of disappearing manhole covers

Gurnee police are advising residents to watch their steps as several manhole covers have gone missing. Courtesy of village of Gurnee

Gurnee police are asking the public's help in solving a heavy-duty mystery.

In recent weeks, six manhole covers have disappeared and authorities are cautioning residents to watch their steps.

The situation doesn’t appear to be in the vexing class of stolen catalytic converters but police are taking it seriously.

“I haven’t heard of any other departments so far having issues with manhole covers being taken,” said Gurnee police detective Shawn Gaylor.

Manhole covers of different types — some that read “Gurnee” or “water,” for example — have disappeared from areas throughout the village, she said. Police have some leads from surveillance cameras and are following up with salvage yards.

“The investigator on the case is still making a lot of phone calls,” Gaylor said.

Manhole covers are made from cast iron and weigh between 90 pounds and 120 pounds, according to Brett Fritzler, the village’s water utility manager. They cost about $150 each to purchase new, he said.

Cast iron fetches about 10 1/2 cents per pound so there wouldn’t be much bang for the backbreaking buck — even if a scrap yard would take it knowing it probably was stolen.

Gurnee public works has an inventory of spare manhole covers, which are replaced immediately to eliminate any public hazard, Fritzler added.

Anyone who sees anyone removing a manhole cover is asked to contact police right away with details such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

Residents also are asked to be alert while walking and to contact public works at (847) 599-7000, Ext. 0 if they see manhole cover missing.

Though unusual, the situation is not unheard of. In August 2010, two men and a woman were charged with felony theft for their involvement in the theft of 23 manhole covers in the Lake Zurich area.

Charges against two of the individuals were reduced to misdemeanors with sentences of 18 and 24 months conditional discharge, respectively, community service and fines/fees, police said. The third person was indicted on felony theft and accepted a plea to 220 days conditional discharge, 220 days in county jail and fines/fees.

Lake Zurich Public Works Director Mike Brown, who also serves as vice president of the Lake branch of the American Public Works Association, remembers it well. His in-laws called him after seeing a suspicious car parked in their driveway about 1:45 a.m. and he went to check.

There were more than five manhole covers in the hatchback, he recalled. The rest were later recovered at the suspects’ homes, police said at the time.

“The bumper was dragging on the pavement,” he said. “I’ll always remember the moment. They picked the wrong driveway to park in.”