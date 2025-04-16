Round Lake Beach police chief to retire

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde Courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police Department

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde will be retiring from his post effective April 17, according to an announcement released Wednesday.

Round Lake Beach will swear in a new police chief at the April 21 village board meeting.

Wilde, who has been with the Round Lake Beach Police Department for 28 years, said it has been his “greatest honor to serve this outstanding community.”

“I would like to thank the men and women of the Round Lake Beach Police Department for their hard work and dedication, and to the (Round Lake) Fire Protection District and CenCom E911 telecommunicators, who together as a team, keep the citizens we serve safe,” he added.

Wilde started with the department in 1997 as a patrol officer before being promoted to sergeant in October 2007. He moved up to commander in October 2014, and later named deputy chief in December 2016.

Wilde took the department’s reins after former police Chief Gil Rivera retired in July 2022.

“We are deeply grateful to Wayne for his many years of dedicated service to the village of Round Lake Beach,” said Mayor Scott Nickles in a news release. “He’s been an outstanding officer, commander, and chief. His expertise, dedication, leadership, and incredible personality will be greatly missed at village hall. We wish him all the best in whatever path he chooses next.”

During his career, Wilde has served in various roles including as a field training officer and supervisor, firearms instructor, gang and juvenile officer and as the law enforcement liaison with the Lake County Health Department “A Way Out” program.

Wilde is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2010, Police Executive Role in the 21st Century in 2015, FBI National Academy in 2017, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Winona State University in Minnesota.

“I have many fond memories of Round Lake Beach, but my fondest memory is getting to experience and be a part of the growing bond between our community and the police department throughout the years,” Wilde said.