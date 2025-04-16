Could Palatine be expanding video gambling?

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schnell’s Brauhaus is one of the Palatine establishments that has benefited from video gambling revenues.

Palatine could be moving toward expansion of video gambling.

Possibly removing the cap on 11 licenses was just one of the issues discussed as village council members this week opened a series of public meetings with owners of establishments offering video gambling.

Council members offered congratulations on the success of the program. But they are also looking at what investments owners are making and how the village can help them moving forward.

Council Member Scott Lamerand, District 2, said at Monday’s village council meeting, there was a lot of trepidation when video gambling was approved more than three years ago.

“There have been few, if any, issues that have been caused by video gambling within the Village of Palatine,” he noted. “Is it time to say 11 is not a cap anymore? Should we be going to open it up everywhere? Or should we be saying it’s really good where it is today?”

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said the restaurant and bar owners receive 33% of the revenue from the terminals, while the village gets 5%. The remainder goes to the state and the terminal operators.

Since August 2022, the village has received more than $471,000 of the more than $9 million in terminal revenue. The state has received more than $2.7 million, while the terminal operators and establishments have received more than $3 million each, Ottesen said.

Ottesen said the village’s revenue has helped offset the cost of a community engagement and planning division in the police department.

The council heard feedback from owners of three establishments on Monday. They will be hearing from more at upcoming meetings.

Among the restaurants benefiting are some familiar names. According to figures provided by the village, they include the Donkey Inn (more than $279,000); Schnell’s Brauhaus (more than $235,000) and Gator’s Wing Shack (more than $197,000).

The owners told the council they have used the money to reinvest in their properties to make them more competitive.

“We feel we have done what we were asked to do,” Neil Jolcover of Gator’s told the council he reinvested 25% of video gambling profits into such improvements as replacing fryers and ovens, putting in new seating in the dining room and sealcoating the parking lot.

Brian Schnell, co-owner of both Schnell’s and Donkey Inn, said video gambling revenues were spent on new signage, replacement of air conditioning units and new seating at Schnell’s. It also helped with the purchase of the Schnell’s building.

In 2024 alone, video gambling generated more than $3 billion in revenue for all parties. The state received more than $884 million, while municipalities collected a combined $152.4 million, according to Illinois Gaming Board records.