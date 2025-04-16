DeKalb man charged with unlawful possession of weapon, cannabis in Kane County

Antoine Murdock

A DeKalb man was charged after cannabis and a gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Kaneville Township last month.

The man, Antoine M. Murdock, 27, was driving east on Interstate 88 on the morning of March 28 when he was stopped for a lane violation, according to a release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer on scene searched the car, finding a 9mm firearm and roughly 25 grams of cannabis. Murdock did not possess a valid concealed carry card and the cannabis was not stored in accordance with Illinois law, the report says.

Murdock was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a class 4 felony, and unlawful possession of cannabis, a class b misdemeanor. Murdock was granted pretrial release and his next court date is May 1.