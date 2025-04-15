Morkes Chocolates in Palatine opening wine garden this summer

Rhonda Dehn, owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, received approval for a liquor license and approval to operate a wine garden from Palatine this week. Daily Herald file photo

Morkes Chocolates, which has been selling sweets from its Palatine store for more than 30 years, is now adding summer spirits to its repertoire.

Rhonda Dehn, president of Morkes Chocolates, said she plans to serve wine on the establishment's approximately 800-square-foot outdoor patio starting in July.

Dehn said she intends to open a wine garden with small bites and a variety of wine offerings. The area holds eight to 10 tables allowing seating for about 30 people, she said.

The proposed menu includes salads, phyllo pies, flatbreads and mac and cheese with bacon and greens.

Dessert options will include a warm apple strudel with ice cream and sliced apples with caramel dipping sauce and peanuts.

Also on the menu are eight flavors of Capannari Ice Cream, coffee drinks and smoothies, as well as doughnuts, muffins, brownies and chocolate.

The Palatine village council Monday unanimously granted a special use permit for a restaurant with liquor service and a seasonal beer and wine liquor license Monday for the business, at 1890 N. Rand Road.

The seasonal license will allow alcohol service from 3 to 8 p.m. during the summer months.

“I’m targeting July, right after the Fourth, but then in the future, I'd like it to be June, July, August,” Dehn told the council.

Council members also approved an amendment to the village code, expanding the seasonal beer and wine license beyond the downtown area to allow businesses such as Morkes to qualify.