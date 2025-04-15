advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Morkes Chocolates in Palatine opening wine garden this summer

Posted April 15, 2025 4:02 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Morkes Chocolates, which has been selling sweets from its Palatine store for more than 30 years, is now adding summer spirits to its repertoire.

Rhonda Dehn, president of Morkes Chocolates, said she plans to serve wine on the establishment's approximately 800-square-foot outdoor patio starting in July.

Dehn said she intends to open a wine garden with small bites and a variety of wine offerings. The area holds eight to 10 tables allowing seating for about 30 people, she said.

The proposed menu includes salads, phyllo pies, flatbreads and mac and cheese with bacon and greens.

Dessert options will include a warm apple strudel with ice cream and sliced apples with caramel dipping sauce and peanuts.

Also on the menu are eight flavors of Capannari Ice Cream, coffee drinks and smoothies, as well as doughnuts, muffins, brownies and chocolate.

The Palatine village council Monday unanimously granted a special use permit for a restaurant with liquor service and a seasonal beer and wine liquor license Monday for the business, at 1890 N. Rand Road.

The seasonal license will allow alcohol service from 3 to 8 p.m. during the summer months.

“I’m targeting July, right after the Fourth, but then in the future, I'd like it to be June, July, August,” Dehn told the council.

Council members also approved an amendment to the village code, expanding the seasonal beer and wine license beyond the downtown area to allow businesses such as Morkes to qualify.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company