Early-morning fire leaves two Arlington Heights apartments uninhabitable

No injuries were reported, but two units were left uninhabitable after fire broke out early Tuesday at a large apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of David Roberts/Arlington Heights Fire Department

No injuries were reported, but two apartments were left uninhabitable following an early-morning fire Tuesday in Arlington Heights.

Firefighters from the Arlington Heights Fire Department responded to the large apartment complex in the 400 block of East Seegers Road at about 3 a.m. after a report of a second-floor balcony on fire.

The first firefighters on the scene were met by a resident, who directed them to the building’s second floor where they found moderate smoke conditions in the hallway and the apartment, officials said.

The fire was located in the exterior wall near an HVAC unit and extinguished, the fire department reported. Though flames were limited to the second-floor exterior wall, two apartments were deemed uninhabitable due to fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

In addition to Arlington Heights firefighters, crews from the Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village departments assisted.