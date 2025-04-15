Consultant identifies ‘opportunity sites’ in Palatine’s updated comprehensive plan

Palatine Council Member Tim Millar

Palatine brought the latest version of its comprehensive plan across the finish line this week.

Village council members unanimously approved the plan Monday night, completing a two-year process led by village consultant The Lakota Group.

Village departments, council members, stakeholder groups and a steering committee provided input. The steering committee included residents, business owners, the planning and zoning commission chairperson and representatives from such local institutions as the Palatine Historical Society and school districts.

Andy Cross, senior planner with The Lakota Group walked the council through the three main themes: built environment, economy and growth, and community and neighborhoods. All, he said, are intertwined.

“You can't talk about economic development and not also talk about how infrastructure supports it, how parks and open space are part of the quality of life,” Cross said.

The plan also includes a future land use strategy focused on areas “susceptible to change” over the next 10-15 years, rather than established residential neighborhoods and commercial corridors. Several “opportunity sites” were identified where redevelopment could further village goals, especially related to housing.

Opportunity site concepts include one for Northwest Highway and Quentin Road that proposes a four-story mixed-use building with residential units and ground-floor retail.

Cross said the potential Chicago Bears relocation to Arlington Heights wasn't a “driving force” for the plan, but the southeast corner of Palatine was examined as an opportunity site for a gateway into the village. Traffic increases and the potential to develop that area as a “dining and entertainment node” rather than its current use for offices and single-story commercial buildings were taken into consideration.

Council Member Tim Millar, District 1, raised environmental concerns about high-density development near highways, noting health impacts from proximity to major roads.

“One of the challenges I see is we always have this propensity to put high density right on highways,” he said. “And of course, by doing that, you also increase the negative health effect dramatically by being that close.”

Cross suggested annual or biannual reviews of the plan.

“I hope you will all be champions of this comprehensive plan. It is meant to inform future policy decisions and future investment capital planning,” he said.