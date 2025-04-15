Buffalo Grove home uninhabitable following fire

A Buffalo Grove home is uninhabitable after a fire Monday afternoon, officials said Tuesday.

Buffalo Grove fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Timber Hill Road at 4:20 p.m. following reports of smoke outside the single-family residence. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the two-story home engulfed in flames that were beginning to spread to the house next door, officials said.

While some firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring house, others entered the residence to extinguish the blaze and search for occupants who might have been trapped inside.

The blaze was extinguished within approximately 30 minutes. No occupants were found in the home, and no injuries were reported.

The two-story home sustained significant smoke and heat damage throughout its second floor, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.