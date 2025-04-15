Chlebek wins close 1st Ward race in Des Plaines

Margaret Chlebek Courtesy of Margaret Chlebek

The final votes have been counted, and Margaret Chlebek has won the race for the 1st Ward seat on the Des Plaines City Council.

Chlebek topped rival Jessica Mastalski for the post with 370 votes to 347 votes, unofficial results showed. Tuesday was the last day for late-arriving mailed ballots and provisional ballots to be counted, and Chlebek widened her margin by one vote.

Neither Chlebek nor Mastalski responded to interview requests Tuesday.

Mastalski will continue serving as city clerk until Clerk-elect Dominik Bronakowski and the other newly elected officials take office May 5.