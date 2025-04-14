Graue Mill and Museum to open for new season

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, August 2024 The historic Graue Mill stands near Salt Creek in Oak Brook.

An Oak Brook landmark will give history buffs a look at the nuts and bolts of a gristmill when it opens for the season this Wednesday.

Situated alongside Salt Creek — now free of an old dam — the Graue Mill and Museum will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

“Visitors can step back in time and experience history in action,” said Fullersburg Woods campus coordinator Dave Andrusyk in a statement. “Whether you’re grinding corn, watching wool transform into thread, or exploring the role of grains, you’ll get a hands-on glimpse of life 175 years ago.”

Graue Mill and the surrounding Fullersburg Woods are part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Historical interpreters will demonstrate spinning, weaving, mill mechanics and corn grinding each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The mill has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Immigrant Frederick Graue built the mill, which opened for business in 1852, according to the nomination form to the National Register.

Admission to the mill and museum as well as the Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center is free. For details, call (630) 850-8112.