advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Graue Mill and Museum to open for new season

Posted April 14, 2025 5:29 pm
Daily Herald report

An Oak Brook landmark will give history buffs a look at the nuts and bolts of a gristmill when it opens for the season this Wednesday.

Situated alongside Salt Creek — now free of an old dam — the Graue Mill and Museum will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

“Visitors can step back in time and experience history in action,” said Fullersburg Woods campus coordinator Dave Andrusyk in a statement. “Whether you’re grinding corn, watching wool transform into thread, or exploring the role of grains, you’ll get a hands-on glimpse of life 175 years ago.”

Graue Mill and the surrounding Fullersburg Woods are part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Historical interpreters will demonstrate spinning, weaving, mill mechanics and corn grinding each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The mill has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Immigrant Frederick Graue built the mill, which opened for business in 1852, according to the nomination form to the National Register.

Admission to the mill and museum as well as the Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center is free. For details, call (630) 850-8112.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities DuPage County Forest Preserve District Forest Preserve Districts News Oak Brook
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company