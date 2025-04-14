Waukegan man charged with concealing death of Antioch woman reported missing March 9

Waukegan resident Jose Luis Mendoza Gonzalez has been charged with concealment of a death in the case of Megan Bos, who was reported missing from Antioch March 9 Courtesy of Waukegan Police Department

The body of a 37-year-old Antioch woman, reported missing March 9, was found last week inside a garbage container in a Waukegan man’s yard.

The cause of death for Megan Bos is pending but there were no signs of trauma or a struggle, authorities said. A 52-year-old Waukegan man is charged with two counts of concealing a death, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.

Family members who reported Bos missing to Antioch police said they last heard from her Feb. 17. She was known to frequent Waukegan and areas in Wisconsin, police said at the time.

Waukegan police tried to locate her, circulating fliers and doing social media outreach seeking clues.

On April 19, Antioch detectives went to a Waukegan business to question a person of interest who had frequent contact with Bos. Speaking through a translator, Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez initially said Bos visited him Feb. 19 but left, police said.

The conversation moved to the Waukegan Police Department where he told detectives Bos was in a garbage container in his yard on the 700 block of Yeoman Street, which was verified, police said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez later said Bos snorted drugs and asked if she could stay in his basement, to which he agreed, police said. According to police, Mendoza-Gonzalez said he went to another part of the house to fix a leaky pipe and returned to find her dead.

According to police, Mendoza-Gonzalez said he was scared of getting in trouble so he left her in the basement a few days before moving her to a container in the yard where she remained until April 10.

An autopsy Friday showed no signs of any trauma or a struggle, authorities said. An investigation continues awaiting further lab results.

Mendoza-Gonzalez was in first appearance court Saturday and was released with his next hearing scheduled for May 8.