Italian beef for breakfast? Portillo’s offering morning menu at select locations this summer

Five Chicagoland Portillo’s restaurants, including two suburban locations, will roll out a limited-time breakfast menu beginning April 15. Courteys of Portillo's

It’s a Chicago superfan’s dream come true.

Portillo’s Italian beef, Polish sausage, cheese sauce and more are now available for breakfast for the first time in the company’s 62-year history.

Starting Tuesday, April 15, five Portillo’s locations will offer a limited-time breakfast menu for the summer with a lineup that includes breakfast sandwiches, a chocolate cake donut collaboration with Stan’s Donuts and locally roasted offerings from Metropolis Coffee.

And, of course, Italian beef.

The test menu will be available at a few suburban locations, including Elmhurst at 155 S. Route 83 and Niles at 8832 W. Dempster St.

The Canal and Taylor location in Chicago and restaurants in Shorewood and Tinley Park will also have the test menu.

Portillo’s has three signature breakfast sandwiches for a limited time. Courteys of Portillo's

The menu sports three signature breakfast sandwiches, including a Polish sausage, egg and cheese on French bread with giardiniera sauce. Other offerings include the vegetarian-friendly pepper, egg and cheese as well as a more traditional bacon, egg and cheese served on a croissant.

The classic Italian beef sandwich will also be available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.

Cheese sauce lovers can now have it with breakfast at select Portillo’s locations for a limited time. Courteys of Portillo's

Fans of the company’s cheese sauce will be able to enjoy it with hash brown bites or on the Loaded Scramble, where it will smother a combination of eggs, hash browns and bacon.

Portillo’s has collaborated with Stan’s Donuts on a chocolate cake donut. Courteys of Portillo's

The Portillo’s x Stan’s collaboration is a chocolate cake-inspired old-fashioned donut dipped in chocolate glaze and finished with a swirl of chocolate cake frosting.

Chicago roasterie Metropolis Coffee Company’s coffees will be available hot or iced, including a pair of specialty drinks — the chocolate cake iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee.

The five locations will serve breakfast daily for dine -in, carryout or drive-through from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

As part of the test, Portillo’s will offer breakfast meal deals featuring the signature breakfast sandwiches, a small coffee and hash brown bites for $7.99.