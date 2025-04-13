Will Senate act on bill that raises senior road test age, allows relatives to report unsafe drivers?

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Signs for road testing stand outside the Illinois secretary of state facility in Addison. Legislation to raise the age for senior driving tests passed the state House last week but is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Illinois House members last week unanimously passed a major change to rules on behind-the-wheel road tests for older drivers but the bill still lingers in the Senate.

The legislation raises the age for mandatory driving tests from 79 to 87 and also would allow family members to report unsafe drivers.

Previous reform attempts have withered in Springfield but Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who led the initiative, said he’s cautiously optimistic this time.

“Us passing this was a monumental win for seniors,” Giannoulias said Thursday. “It is very difficult to get even noncontroversial bills passed.”

In the 24 hours since the vote Wednesday, support calls have poured in with seniors saying, “’Thank you for listening,’ ‘Thank you for following the data,’” he added.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Francisco Mosqueda, 70, of Chicago, has his photo taken Thursday at the Illinois secretary of state facility in Addison. Legislation to raise the age for senior driving tests is pending in the Illinois General Assembly.

The redo comes after myriad seniors protested against Illinois being the only state with road tests for older drivers, which they characterized as age discrimination.

Current law requires drivers aged 79 and 80 to take a road exam when their four-year license renewal is up. For drivers aged 81 to 86, it’s every two years, and for those 87 and older, it’s yearly.

The legislation “is a positive step that aligns with the reality that today’s older adults are living longer, healthier lives and maintaining their driving skills well into their 80s,” AARP Associate State Director Jeffrey Scott said.

As of Friday, 28 of 59 senators had signed on in support of the Senate bill.

Giannoulias said he didn’t want to speak too soon, “but I feel we’re in a good place.”

Before the session ends in May, “we really need seniors to reach out to their senators,” he added.

State Sen. Ram Villivalam, who sponsored the Senate bill, said he was excited the legislation cleared the House. “I look forward to continuing to work with the secretary of state, AARP and a bipartisan group of colleagues to break down barriers for our seniors and ensure the safety of our residents,” the Chicago Democrat said Friday.

Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles is among the bill’s sponsors.

“I look forward to getting this very popular piece of legislation over the finish line, to alleviate the significant anxiety these drivers tests unfairly impose on our senior drivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker hasn’t weighed in. “He'll review it if it reaches his desk,” spokesman Alex Gough said.

One significant element of the bill provides a way for immediate relatives of unsafe drivers, regardless of age, to report problems to the secretary of state’s office. Issues could be a decline in driving skills or cognitive or medical issues.

If officials find the concerns are credible, a driver would need to submit a medical evaluation and/or undergo written, vision and behind-the-wheel tests to keep their license.

“We’re one of only five states that doesn’t have this reporting mechanism,” Giannoulias said. “We thought if you’re really serious about keeping folks who should not be on the road, off the road, you can’t just throw out an arbitrary age number. There’s so many issues out there regardless of age.”

As an example, in New York people who are worried about a driver’s capabilities can file a request for a driver reevaluation.

Questions include: “Explain why you believe a review of the driving abilities of the person identified … is needed. Include specific incidents, observations, dates, locations, etc.” DMV and medical experts then review each case.

The legislation also would maintain that drivers ages 81 through 86 would not need a road exam to renew their license but must take a vision test. Renewals are in-person, every two years.

Rules for drivers ages 87 and older would stay the same, with a road exam and a vision test required annually

AARP’s Scott thinks “this change helps reduce unnecessary burdens on older drivers who continue to demonstrate safe driving habits, while still allowing the state to monitor and support those who may need additional testing or assistance.”

Some, however, weren’t convinced.

“We are the only place in the world, not just only in Illinois, but anywhere in the world that bases driving test for seniors based on age. All this legislation does is raise the age for mandatory testing,” said Prairie View resident John Billis, 76.

Got an opinion? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.

The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles allows concerned individuals to report unsafe drivers who are required to give specific examples of incidents. Courtesy of New York DMVA

You should know

Registration is open for the annual Bike the Drive event that lets thousands of cyclists enjoy DuSable Lake Shore Drive sans cars. The event, organized by the Active Transportation Alliance, is Sunday, Aug. 31. To register, go to bikethedrive.org/register.

Gridlock alert

Road work season is blooming, which means delays for Route 19 drivers in Itasca and Roselle. IDOT workers will patch and resurface pavement between Roselle Road and Baker Drive now into September. Daily lane closures are planned.