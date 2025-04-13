New Aurora DMV debuts Monday with more space and staff, plus bonus services

Aurora-area residents used to the drab conditions at the local DMV will get an upgrade Monday.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is opening a new office in the former Carson Pirie Scott building downtown at 970 N. Lake St. It replaces the former underwhelming site at 339 E. Indian Trail, which opened in 1994 and closed Friday.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A new Aurora DMV at 970 N. Lake St. is set to open on Monday.

“At 10,000 square feet, it’s twice the size of the old facility,” Giannoulias said last week. “It’s cleaner, it’s nicer, it’s fresh, and it reflects everything our administration stands for.”

Staff has been cross-trained to handle both driver services such as license renewals and tests, as well as vehicle services, such as stickers and plate purchases.

Eight additional customer stations have been added, and a total of 47 employees will work there, 17 of whom are bilingual in Spanish and English.

The facility has a range of new services such as administrative hearings and business needs, including providing certified copies of articles of incorporation. Eventually motorcycle testing will be offered.

The new office is appointments only for driver services. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be open for REAL ID customers on Saturdays through May 31.

Giannoulias noted the original DMV opened when Aurora’s population was around 110,000 and it’s grown by nearly 70,000 people.

“We have been reimagining our DMV facilities across the state and envisioning a transformational shift to how Illinoisans should receive services,” he said.

