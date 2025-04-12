Kids enjoy ‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ in Barrington
Kids and their families enjoyed breakfast Saturday while awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny, who subsequently led them on an egg hunt on a sunny morning at Langendorf Park in Barrington.
Around 80 people attended Breakfast with the Bunny, held indoors and comprising French toast, sausage, bacon, muffins and beverages, said Nicole Durben, recreation supervisor for the Barrington Park District.
“It should be a great event, the weather’s great too, so we’re very excited,” Durben said before guests arrived.
The egg hunt was held outdoors in a single wave, though the smaller kids had their own separate area on the playground to avoid the rush of bigger kids, Durben said.
Article Comments
