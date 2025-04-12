advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Kids enjoy ‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ in Barrington

Posted April 12, 2025 2:21 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Kids and their families enjoyed breakfast Saturday while awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny, who subsequently led them on an egg hunt on a sunny morning at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

  Dakota Armstrong, 5, of Barrington watches as the Easter Bunny arrives Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Michael Maloney, 2, of Algonquin watches as his mom, Pamela, adds food to their plate Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Around 80 people attended Breakfast with the Bunny, held indoors and comprising French toast, sausage, bacon, muffins and beverages, said Nicole Durben, recreation supervisor for the Barrington Park District.

  Eyla Sujecki, 3, of Barrington looks out the window for the Easter Bunny during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  The Easter Bunny greets kids during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  The Easter Bunny makes a grand entrance during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

“It should be a great event, the weather’s great too, so we’re very excited,” Durben said before guests arrived.

The egg hunt was held outdoors in a single wave, though the smaller kids had their own separate area on the playground to avoid the rush of bigger kids, Durben said.

  Cameron Szkorla, 5, of Barrington eats a muffin Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Emma Larkin, 7, of Barrington and her sister, Mack, 5, color while awaiting the start of Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company