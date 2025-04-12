Kids enjoy ‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ in Barrington

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Margot Juster, 5, greets the Easter Bunny during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park on Saturday in Barrington.

Kids and their families enjoyed breakfast Saturday while awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny, who subsequently led them on an egg hunt on a sunny morning at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Dakota Armstrong, 5, of Barrington watches as the Easter Bunny arrives Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Michael Maloney, 2, of Algonquin watches as his mom, Pamela, adds food to their plate Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

Around 80 people attended Breakfast with the Bunny, held indoors and comprising French toast, sausage, bacon, muffins and beverages, said Nicole Durben, recreation supervisor for the Barrington Park District.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Eyla Sujecki, 3, of Barrington looks out the window for the Easter Bunny during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Easter Bunny greets kids during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Easter Bunny makes a grand entrance during Breakfast with the Bunny Saturday at Langendorf Park in Barrington.

“It should be a great event, the weather’s great too, so we’re very excited,” Durben said before guests arrived.

The egg hunt was held outdoors in a single wave, though the smaller kids had their own separate area on the playground to avoid the rush of bigger kids, Durben said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Cameron Szkorla, 5, of Barrington eats a muffin Saturday during Breakfast with the Bunny at Langendorf Park in Barrington.