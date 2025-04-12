Eggcellent Egg Hunt Draws Crowds in West Dundee
Hundreds of children and parents egg-citedly lined the field for an egg hunt at Randall Oaks Recreation’s outdoor fields Saturday in West Dundee.
Dundee Township Park District also is offering a Swimming for Eggs program Sunday afternoon for ages 1-12 years at the Rakow Center Indoor Pool.
Easter egg hunts are believed to have started in Germany in the 17th century. The tradition was brought to Great Britain by Queen Victoria, who had a German mother.
Article Comments
