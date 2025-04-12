advertisement
News

Eggcellent Egg Hunt Draws Crowds in West Dundee

Posted April 12, 2025 2:32 pm
By

Hundreds of children and parents egg-citedly lined the field for an egg hunt at Randall Oaks Recreation’s outdoor fields Saturday in West Dundee.

Dundee Township Park District also is offering a Swimming for Eggs program Sunday afternoon for ages 1-12 years at the Rakow Center Indoor Pool.

Easter egg hunts are believed to have started in Germany in the 17th century. The tradition was brought to Great Britain by Queen Victoria, who had a German mother.

  Children scurry to gather eggs during an Easter egg hunt Saturday at Randall Oaks Recreation’s outdoor fields in West Dundee. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Children are greeted by the Easter Bunny before Saturday’s Easter egg hunt at Randall Oaks Recreation’s outdoor fields in West Dundee. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Constance Sarull of Elgin snuggles with her 4-year-old daughter, Aria, before the Easter egg hunt Saturday at Randall Oaks Recreation’s outdoor fields in West Dundee. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
