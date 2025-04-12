Coroner: Mundelein man likely had ‘fatal medical event’ leading to SUV crash

A 72-year-old Mundelein man likely suffered “a fatal medical event,” which led to an SUV crash in an unincorporated area near Diamond Lake, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said Saturday.

County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash in the area of Route 60-83 and Taylor Lake Court about 1:35 p.m. April 9.

Deputies found a single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota SUV and a guardrail. The driver was found to be unconscious and not breathing. The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where despite care and treatment, he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the coroner’s office said.

A preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling west on Route 60-83 near Taylor Lake Court when it crossed the center line, veered into the opposite lane and struck a guardrail. The Toyota had minor damage and no other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

The deceased has been identified as Laurentino Marcos-Guzman of Mundelein.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Marcos-Guzman likely suffered a fatal medical event, which led to the crash. It remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.