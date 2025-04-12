Retiring Hawks offer words of wisdom for younger teammates

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Maroon (77), left, and defenseman Alec Martinez (25) embrace each other after what was their final NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

The Blackhawks home season ended with a handshake line.

It wasn't the playoff kind, but still a nice gesture by the Winnipeg Jets, who stayed on the ice to greet and congratulate the two retiring Blackhawks, Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez. The Jets won an action-packed game 5-4 in a shootout at the United Center on Saturday.

Neither Maroon nor Martinez is planning to play in the final two games of the season, at Montreal and Ottawa. For Maroon, it was perfect symmetry because the first game of his NHL career was at the United Center with Anaheim in 2011.

“It was a great send-off,” Maroon said. “I'm not a Hall of Famer. I'm just a guy that loves putting the skates on and playing the game I'm used to playing. Thanks you to the Jets for sticking around and giving us love. It means a lot to me and Marty.”

Maroon and Martinez won six Stanley Cup titles between them, three each, and spent a combined 24 years in the NHL. This was the first and only year in Chicago for both, and they were honored during separate time outs during the game.

Maroon and Martinez were visibly emotional as they embraced before leaving the ice and a few moments later when speaking to reporters.

“I knew this day was coming for a while,” Martinez said. “You think you're prepared for it, you've got it looming in the back of your mind and then once that day comes, obviously it's a little bit harder than you anticipate.”

Looking at the Blackhawks and the bigger picture, this game was a peek at both the present and future. The Hawks have more wins against current playoff teams (12) than non-playoff teams (11). So even as they finish with the league's second-worst record for the second year in a row, they've been able to compete against quality opponents all season. They Jets moved a step closer to securing the best record in the league, and already clinched the top seed in the West.

The Blackhawks went ahead 2-0 in the first period, fell behind 3-2, then scored twice more in the third and took a 4-3 lead with 4:55 left on Frank Nazar's goal off a nice feed from Tyler Bertuzzi.

But Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey tied it up two minutes later and in the shootout, Connor Bedard put the Hawks ahead, but Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti converted to give the Jets the win in three rounds.

Nazar continued to shine, while recent newcomers Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore — who joined the Hawks when their college season ended — added a burst of speed to the lineup.

“When we move the puck quick and get those guys in footraces or get them the puck in speed, it's noticeable how fast we are, right? “ interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “We can all see it. It's just a matter of continuing it.”

Bedard tallied his 21st goal at the 13:21 mark of the first period, giving him more points (62) on the season than he had as a rookie. He's still one behind his goal total of last year.

The bigger issue is that puts Bedard roughly 70th in the NHL in scoring. Winnipeg has two players (Connor and Mark Scheifele) in the top 15.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) acknowledges the crowd in his last game during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

Both Maroon and Martinez were brought in this year to help point the young guys in the right direction. Any thoughts on what's ahead for the Blackhawks?

“The future's bright,” Maroon said. “They've got some really good talent in this room. You've got to enjoy this process. You've got to be a competitor every single day. You've got to love the game, you have to have fun. You have to be a part of the ups and downs and the growing pains.”

Added Martinez, “It's important to appreciate this game, to know it's a privilege to play in this league; the importance of doing things the right way day in and day out. Appreciate the moment. It's over sooner than you think it will be.”