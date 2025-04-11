Lake Barrington officials to consider local grocery tax

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Suburban towns are starting to implement grocery taxes to replace an expiring state tax, with an eye toward preserving revenues they have relied on for years. Lake Barrington officials are considering the same ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

Lake Barrington officials have joined the communities discussing whether to create a local sales tax on groceries to offset the elimination of such a state tax.

Trustees reviewed the issue during a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday. No formal action was taken, but trustees agreed to debate the matter again before an Oct. 1 deadline.

Illinois is phasing out a tax on grocery items that generates revenue for the communities where purchases occur. It will be eliminated as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Officials in Palatine, Elk Grove Village, Wheaton and Bannockburn are among those who have approved creating a local tax. Des Plaines officials tentatively approved the tax this week, but a second vote is needed.

The state will collect the local tax revenue and send the money to communities.