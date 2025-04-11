Will Pritzker go to D.C. to testify on immigration? Expect fireworks, if so

It’s unknown yet if Gov. JB Pritzker will appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee regarding the state’s policies on immigration in May.

But with Republican Chairman James Comer criticizing Illinois’ “reckless sanctuary policies” and Pritzker saying President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan “is all about chaos and confusion,” there’s no doubt fireworks will ensue if the two converge in Washington.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is considering a request to testify before Congress on the state’s sanctuary policy for migrants. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Democrats Pritzker, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz all received letters Thursday from Comer stating the committee was investigating “sanctuary jurisdictions” across the U.S. and asking them to testify before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

He took issue with Illinois’ TRUST Act. The law, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017, prohibits law enforcement agencies from assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with some exceptions, such as when federal criminal warrants are involved.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions and their obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities,” Comer wrote.

Comer also accused Pritzker of “doubling down” on the TRUST Act with accompanying legislation.

Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough responded Friday that “Illinois’ Trust Act — which was signed into law by a Republican — is fully compliant with federal law and ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their actual jobs while empowering all members of the public — regardless of immigration status — to feel comfortable calling law enforcement to seek help, report crimes, and cooperate in investigations.”

Comer also asked the state to provide documents regarding its sanctuary status and to respond to his letter by Thursday.

“We are reviewing the request for documentation and the governor is evaluating whether he should take time from his busy schedule serving the people of Illinois to educate the House GOP on these matters,” Gough added.

“Harboring aliens is a federal crime. Sanctuary policies championed by these governors jeopardize the safety of Americans and defy U.S. immigration laws,” Comer said on X.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to questions during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing with sanctuary city mayors on March 5 at Capitol Hill in Washington. AP

“If there are violent criminals who have been convicted of crimes who are undocumented — they are supposed to be deported. I don’t want them in my state,” Pritzker said in January.

But he defended other undocumented Illinoisans. “We’re talking about people who are paying taxes … these are people who have raised families in the United States, who are law-abiding and often are the anchors of their communities.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Oversight Committee member, called the hearing a “distraction.” Amid financial worries caused by Trump’s evolving tariff policies, the committee “should be focused on helping working families – not staging partisan sideshows.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson along with the mayors of Boston, Denver and New York testified before the Oversight Committee on the sanctuary city issue in March.