Carol Stream’s ‘Crime Free Carol’ named state’s top police officer

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Carol Stream police officer Carol Cadle this month will receive the James J. Wade award given to the state’s “Most Outstanding Officer of the Year” by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. “I’m really humbled by the honor,” she said.

She’s known as “Crime Free Carol” around town, but Carol Stream police officer Carol Cadle has a new title to go by this year: Illinois’ top cop.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has chosen Cadle as winner of its James J. Wade Award, given annually to the state’s Most Outstanding Officer of the Year.

It’s an honor as unexpected as it is deserved for the 26-year veteran of the Carol Stream force.

“To be honest, I asked why,” Cadle said when she learned she was up for the honor. “I’m not pulling babies out of a burning building.”

But the fact Cadle won the award without headline-grabbing heroics is a tribute to her work as the department’s crime prevention and community relations officer, her chief tells us.

“We have 68 sworn officers to serve a community of about 40,000, and that requires trust and legitimacy,” Chief Don Cummings said. “The work that Carol does allows us to establish that trust and legitimacy.”

Cadle, a Bartlett native and Elgin High School grad, joined the Carol Stream department in 1998 and served in a variety of roles, from patrol officer to juvenile officer to detective, when she also was part of the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“That was a calling for me,” she said. “Being a mother, I really want to protect kids.”

But when her current post became available five years ago, she knew it was a great fit for her outgoing personality.

In her role, she runs a host of department programs that connect officers with the public, including the citizen police academy, Adopt-a-Cop and Community Emergency Response Team. She also oversees some 100 volunteers, serves as liaison to local churches, seniors and community groups such as Rotary and the park district, and, most recently, has taken up teaching the D.A.R.E. program to seven classes of fifth graders.

Cummings told us that under Cadle’s leadership, attendance at the town’s National Night Out event every August has quadrupled to about 2,000.

“It’s become an unbelievable success,” he said

The secret to her success? “It’s all about relationships,” Cadle said.

She also credits Cummings and her previous chief, current Village Manager Bill Holmer, for giving her the freedom to be innovative and grow the programs she leads.

“I’m so thankful to be in this position,” Cadle said, adding that her faith is a big part of what drives her. “I’m filled with gratitude.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Carol Cadle serves as the crime prevention and community relations officer for the Carol Stream Police Department. Her work in that role has earned her the Most Outstanding Officer of the Year award from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

About that nickname

Cadle’s nickname is a nod to the #CrimeFreeCarol hashtag department civilian employee Dino Heckermann created to accompany social media posts highlighting her work in the community.

It was Heckermann, by the way, who formally nominated Cadle for the ILACP award.

Cadle will receive the award April 25 at the ILACP’s annual banquet at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort.

Top chief also has local ties

The ILACP’s Chief of the Year award also is headed to the suburbs, as Evanston’s Schenita Stewart — previously deputy chief in East Dundee — captured the award this year.

In announcing Stewart as the winner, the association said her commitment to officer well-being, transparency and community engagement “has set a new standard in policing.”

Stewart took the top job in Evanston in 2022, after serving about 18 months as East Dundee’s deputy chief. Before that, she spent more than 20 years with the Lincolnwood Police Department.

Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart Courtesy of city of Evanston

Long-awaited answers

Nearly two years an officer-involved shooting left a suspect and beloved police dog dead, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser is set to release findings of an investigation into that day’s events.

Mosser and Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain will discuss the investigation during a 1 p.m. news conference at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies killed James Moriarty about 3 p.m. May 24, 2023, after a chase on Randall Road ended when the Aurora man crashed into a car at the Fabyan Parkway intersection in Batavia.

Hain said at the time that when a police dog was sent to apprehend him, Moriarty pulled a gun, leading three deputies to open fire. Sheriff’s dog Hudson, along with Moriarty, were killed.

Moriarty's family and Aurora police have contended he likely could have been arrested peacefully a day earlier.

The findings from an investigation into the May 2023 shooting in Batavia that left an Aurora man and a police dog dead are set to be released Friday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2023

The 38-year-old was wanted on warrants for several cases involving high-speed chases, officials said. Aurora police say their undercover officers were watching his parked car the night before and planned to arrest him when he came out of his apartment, but Kane County deputies interfered by coming on the scene and seizing the car, under an order from Hain.

Hain denies being told about Aurora's plan, but also criticized Aurora police for their actions, saying they were being “reactive” for just “sitting on it (the car)” while his department is “proactive.”

The next day, officials say, Moriarty carjacked a vehicle in Aurora, drove to the Elgin area and then back south on Randall Road before the fatal confrontation.

Kane County sheriff’s dog Hudson, shown here with partner Detective Luke Weston, was killed in the line of duty. Courtesy of the Kane County sheriff’s office

• Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.