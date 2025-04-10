advertisement
News

Skeletal human remains found in forest preserve near Wheeling

Posted April 10, 2025 10:33 am
Russell Lissau
 

Skeletal remains found last weekend in a Cook County forest preserve near Wheeling haven’t yet been identified, authorities said Thursday.

The discovery was reported to police about 7:35 p.m. Sunday. The remains were found on the west side of the Des Plaines River at Dam No. 1 Woods West, near Hintz Road and Milwaukee Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is trying to determine how the person died.

No other details were immediately available.

