‘Everybody loved him’: St. Charles family mourns loss of son, brother after tragic weekend crash

Courtesy of the Stacy Hutcheson

A St. Charles mother who lost her son in a tragic car crash last weekend said that while she and her family are incredibly appreciative of the community’s support, she wished they didn’t need it.

Taylor Kammes’ son, Jordan Laskowski, 14, and her 12-year-old daughter, Riley Laskowski, were thrown from a vehicle during a serious crash last Friday, April 4, on Interstate 65 near Lebanon, Indiana.

Both children were taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where Jordan was pronounced dead, and Riley remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Courtesy of the Stacy Hutcheson

Jordan Laskowski’s grandmother and another sister, Gracie, were also in the vehicle during the crash. Both were transported to the hospital without physical injuries.

A GoFundMe set up for the family Sunday said the family was returning from a Spring Break trip.

Jordan was an eighth grade student at Wredling Middle School and a member of the STC Blue-Pony baseball team.

“Everybody loved him. He makes everybody just have a brighter day,” Kammes said. “I don’t know how we’re ever going to move on without him.”

In the wake of their loss, the Laskowski family and others who loved Jordan remembered him as an empathetic, loving and caring individual who improved the lives of those around him.

“He was one of the most kindhearted, loving children in the world,” Kammes said. “He had so much empathy for everybody all the time.”

His father, Scott Laskowski, posted a message on Facebook on Saturday.

“I lost my best friend yesterday in a tragic accident,” he wrote. “He was an amazing kid. Everything just ripped away.”

Kammes said her son was an amazing big brother to his two sisters. She said he called Riley his twin and loved building Legos with Gracie.

“[Jordan] kept such a close relationship with everybody in his life,” Kammes said. “He always made you feel loved and seen.”

Jordan played baseball and basketball when he was younger, but Kammes said he found his real passion in football when he joined the team at Thompson Middle School and then at Wredling Middle School. He started on both offense and defense this past season and had his sights set on making the St. Charles East High School football team next year, even joining the track team this year to get faster so he would be a better football player.

Jordan’s baseball team shared this message in a Facebook post.

“The STC Baseball family sends its deepest condolences to the Laskowski family on the tragic loss of their precious Jordan this weekend … Jordan’s memory will live on in STC Baseball.”

Kammes said Jordan loved his girlfriend. She broke down as she recalled the plans the three of them had made to go shopping for his first suit, one he was so excited to wear to the upcoming eighth grade dance.

Kammes said the community has been incredibly supportive of her family at a time when none of them want to be alone.

“The community support has been tremendous,” Kammes said. “It has been overwhelming and bittersweet. I wish that I didn’t need this support. I wish it wasn’t happening, but I’m so grateful that it’s here.”

A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, at the Lord of Life Church at 40W605 Route 38 in Elburn. A service will be held at 6 p.m.

Kammes encouraged Jordan’s friends and everyone who loved him to make posters, bring pictures and wear Lakers, Cubs and Cowboys gear on Sunday in his memory.