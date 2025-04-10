With a magical ‘swish and flick,’ Harry Potter store debuts on Michigan Avenue

Madhu Krishnamurthy/mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com Harry Potter's stag Patronus greets visitors outside the Harry Potter Shop Chicago store on Michigan Avenue, which debuts today.

For decades, devoted Harry Potter fans have had to accept the fact that Hogwarts is fictional. But the magic somewhat is restored for anyone able to visit Chicago’s new addition to the fandom, with attention to detail that can make you forget you’re not actually in London.

Doors open to the Harry Potter Shop Chicago at 10 a.m. today at 676 N. Michigan Ave., allowing aspiring wizards and muggles to immerse themselves in the fantastical Wizarding World author J.K. Rowling envisioned roughly 25 years ago. It adds to the list of Harry Potter-themed shops already open at King’s Cross, London, and in Tokyo and New York.

“I can’t wait to see kids of all ages walk in and be amazed,” said a wide-eyed Tom Felton, known to Harry Potter fans for his portrayal of Harry’s Hogwarts nemesis, Draco Malfoy.

English actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movie series, made a surprise appearance at the Harry Potter Shop Chicago Wednesday ahead of its opening Thursday.

The now 37-year-old English actor and singer made a special appearance Wednesday ahead of opening day for a media preview of the store’s inner sanctum.

“It’s really surpassed my expectations a lot,” said Felton with a disarming smile. “I thought it was just like a smallish shop. This is more like a theme park. I spent a good hour this morning walking around with … an open jaw going, ‘Wow, it’s incredible.’ There’s so many little details and like nods and points towards the original films. So yeah, it’s very exciting.”

Felton’s surprise visit was kept under wraps by Warner Bros. to avoid a frenzy of fans storming the doors. His dedication to the magical franchise has been steady with appearances at the store openings in Kings Cross and Tokyo, as well as his virtual tour of the New York store in 2021 amid the COVID pandemic.

Felton professed his love for the books and movie franchise and why both are near and dear to his heart.

“I lied about reading the books when they first auditioned me, and I think because I lied not so well they thought Draco would be a good role for me,” he joked. “But it single-handedly got me back into reading.”

Starting with Harry’s stag Patronus greeting visitors outside the Chicago store, the doors to the magical realm lead eager Potterheads to a butterbeer bar carrying the brew from the original Leaky Cauldron recipe; a moving mermaid-stained glass window, representing the prefects’ bathroom, hangs on a wall with Harry’s Triwizard Tournament Golden Egg displayed on a pedestal in front of it; and a hallway leads to rooms full of merchandise tailored to Hogwarts’ four houses. Literally everything imagined in the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” books and movie franchises can be found within.

Intricate details such as Harry’s flying Hogwarts acceptance letters, the Black family wall tapestry, a shelf representative of Dumbledore’s office complete with the Sorting Hat, and a corner for Rubeus Hagrid’s trinkets are among the curiosities on display.

“We are delighted to be bringing this store to Chicagoland,” said Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery Retail Experiences in a news release. “With the incredible success of the New York flagship store, bringing the Harry Potter world to life on Michigan Avenue was an absolute must.”

Kaya Snyder, sales lead at the Harry Potter Shop Chicago, gives a tour of the store on Michigan Avenue ahead of its opening Thursday.

Located by the Omni Hotel Chicago, the store is impossible to miss. The exterior mimics the eye-catching architecture seen throughout Harry Potter’s travels, down to the Deathly Hallows symbol engraved into the walls.

Traveling through the store, fans won’t miss the themes of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” The tasks of the Triwizard Tournament, flying broomsticks reminiscent of the dragon challenge, the Golden Egg, flooring patterned with a maze and the Goblet of Fire displayed prominently in the center.

The Goblet of Fire is displayed prominently in the heart of the Harry Potter Shop Chicago on Michigan Avenue, which opened Thursday.

“Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city’s rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the Wizarding World,” Durrant said.

In addition to representing Harry’s world, the store also honors Chicago. Most notable is the signature butterbeer bottle decorated with the three stars from Chicago’s flag, according to store officials. Another exclusive element is the Goblet of Fire wand, found only in Chicago’s shop and available for purchase inside.

A butterbeer bottle decorated with the three stars from Chicago's flag is among the nods to the region at the new Harry Potter Shop Chicago, which opened Thursday.

A section of the store also dedicates itself to merchandise combining Chicago and Harry Potter pride, allowing residents to don their favorite city and fandom attire at once. The butterbeer bar, expected to be a large attraction, was created with inspiration taken from Chicago’s own speakeasies and butterscotch popcorn, according to officials.

Visitors may collect Hogwarts house apparel, while also enjoying a Honeydukes-inspired confectionery, the Room of Wands and House of MinaLima, an area dedicated to the brains behind all graphic designing in the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” films, according to the release.

More information can be found at HarryPotterShopChicago.com.