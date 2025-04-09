Easter egg hunts and events across the suburbs

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 20. Here are some of the egg hunts and other Easter events planned in the suburbs.

Friday, April 11

Fox Valley Mall photos with the Easter Bunny: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, through April 19, at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. Meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden on the lower level in Macy’s Court. To reduce overall wait times, families are encouraged to make a reservation in advance via shopfoxvalleymall.com. Walk-up visits on a space-available basis.

Hawthorn photos with the Easter Bunny: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, through April 19, at Hawthorn, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Take keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny in his spring garden. Make reservations at https://bit.ly/3QuMtQK. Photo packages start at $39.99. visithawthorn.com/events.

Pooched Pictures with the Easter Bunny: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 11, Municipal Annex, 1 W. State St., South Elgin. Bring your dog in for a photo. When you register, a time slot will be assigned. Enter through Door 1 and exit Door 4. Bring your camera. Free. Register: southelgin.com.

Kids Mermaid Egg Hunt: 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Lakeview Fitness, 700 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Hunt for eggs in the pool. Ages 8-12. $3-$4. vhparkdistrict.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Wheeling Park District, Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring a flashlight and basket to find candy- and toy-filled eggs. The night will include games and bingo. Pizza will be provided. This is a drop-off program. $20-$25. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 11, Prairie Path Park, 813 Mark Twain Trail, Batavia. Ages 9-12 will receive a glow stick and if you find a Golden Egg, you will receive a special prize. Bring your own bag and flashlight. Preregistration is required via bataviaparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, Bower Elementary School, 4S241 River Road, Warrenville. Grab your flashlight and hunt for candy-filled eggs. Divided by ages. Rain or shine. $6-$9. Register: warrenvilleparks.org.

Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 11, Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 Route 34, Oswego. Ages 21 or older, with flashlight in hand, can navigate the terrain and hunt for eggs and prizes. Check-in takes place from 7:50-8:10 p.m. Rain or shine. $10-$12. Register: oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Saturday, April 12

Breakfast with the Bunny and Egg Hunt: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Community Center Gym, 1919 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park. Enjoy buffet-style pancake breakfast with a free egg hunt for age 9 and under in the gym between 10-10:30 a.m.; hosted by the Hanover Park Park District. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Proceeds support programs serving Hanover Park. Breakfast tickets are $7-$8 for ages 13 or older, $6-$7 for 12 and under; cash only at the door. Tickets: hpparks.org/specialevents.

Egg-Citing Egg Hunt & Bunny Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave, Fox Lake. Breakfast and a visit from the Bunny, with egg hunt at 10 a.m. The Fox Lake Lions Club will be collecting used glasses (no cases), hearing aids and cellphones. Breakfast $12, $7 for age 4-10, free for 3 and younger with paid adult; egg hunt is free. To register, call (224) 225-1404. foxlake.org.

Deerpath Egg Dash: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills. Find eggs in the Kids’ Castle Playground. Golden eggs are worth a special prize. 9:30 a.m. for ages 1-3; 10 a.m. for ages 4-6; 10:30 a.m. for ages 7-8. $5-$7. vhparkdistrict.org.

Dundee Township Park District Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12, Randall Oaks Recreation Center outdoor field, 500 Randall Road, West Dundee. For ages 2-8. Space is limited; registration is required. Arrive 10 minutes early for check-in, as hunts will start on time. If it rains, the hunt will move inside the center. $5-$9. Register: dtpd.org/egg-hunts.

Easter EggStravaganza: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12, The Orchard Barrington Church, 1301 S. Grove Ave., Barrington. Egg hunts, crafts, snacks, games, entertainment and prizes. theorchard.church.

Elburn Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Elburn Lions Club, 500 S. Filmore St. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the first hunt starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a continental breakfast. facebook.com/elburnlions.

Springtime at Windy Acres Farm: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 and 19; Sunday, April 13; and Friday, April 18, Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Pkwy., Geneva. Visit the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; baby petting zoo animals; and join the Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Arrive 20 minutes before the egg hunt. $7-$15. windyacresfarmstand.com.

Bunny Bash and Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. There will be an Easter egg hunt in the field and a sensory sensitive event in the gym. Bloomingdale Lions Easter Egg Hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. sharp. Followed by a quiet and accessible “Eggceptional Easter Egg Trunk Hunt” in the Johnston Recreation Center. After, join the Bunny Bash with coloring contest, crafts, entertainment, refreshments and a book walk. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunts: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Lisle Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Egg hunt for ages 2 or under at 9:30 a.m.; ages 3-5 at 10 a.m.; and ages 6-10 at 10:15 a.m. $10-$15. Register by noon Friday, April 11, via lisleparkdistrict.org/easteregghunt.html.

Children grab Easter eggs during the annual Egg Scramble at the Round Lake Area Park District Sports Center. This year’s event takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12. Daily Herald file photo

Egg Scramble: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Sports Center, 2004 N. Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach. Search for eggs. Professional photos with the Bunny will be available. 9:30 a.m. for ages 2 and younger, 9:45 a.m. for ages 3-4, 10 a.m. for ages 5-6; 10:15 a.m. for ages 7-8. Registration required; deadline 5 p.m. Friday, April 11. $2-$4. rlapd.org.

Algonquin Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Algonquin Lakes Park, 700 Lake Plumleigh Way. Visit with the Bunny before and after the egg hunt. Arrive early to enjoy activities with sponsors and take photos with the Bunny, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Divided into age groups: 0-2, 3-5 and 6 or older. Designated area available for participants requiring special assistance. No registration is required. algonquin.org.

Batavia Park District's popular egg hunt will be held at Clark Island Recreation Area this year at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12. Courtesy of Batavia Park District

Batavia Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Clark Island, 401 S. River St., Batavia. Bring a basket for the egg hunt and visit the Bunny for a photo. Arrive 15-20 minutes before the hunt begins. Afterward, attend the Clark Island Recreation Area Celebration and Ribbon Cutting. Free bataviaparks.org.

Bensenville Easter Egg Hunt & Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Deer Grove Leisure Center, 1000 W. Wood Ave., Bensenville. Annual egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m., with hundreds of candy-filled eggs. Bring a basket. Games, crafts, inflatables and photos with the Easter Bunny after the hunt from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. bvilleparks.org.

Bunny Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Port Edward, 20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin. Annual Bunny Brunch and Egg Hunt with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon. $15-$27, with $2 more at the door. Tickets: portedward.com/events.

Bunny Hop Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12, Downers Grove Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove. Ages 2-10; bring a basket for the egg hunt and enjoy Easter Bunny visits, inflatables, and Easter-themed crafts. $20-$30. No registration taken on-site. Register: dgparks.org.

Bunny Trolley Hop: Time slots from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 and 19, and Sunday, April 13, at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Young visitors will be able to meet and be photographed with the Easter Bunny in his carrot coach, hunt for eggs and treasure, see live animals at the small animal zoo, and participate in activities, games and more. $20. irm.org.

Cantigny Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch Buffet: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. Hunt for prizes at the fan-favorite Easter Egg Hunt in the McCormick Allée. Eggs are replenished throughout the day. Kids may redeem five eggs for a prize (one per child) and families are encouraged to re-hide any extras for others to enjoy. Also, snap photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, catch a showing of the movie “Hop” (2011) in the Visitors Center Theater, and let kids decorate a ceramic puppy bank in the Medill Room ($5 while supplies last). Outdoor concessions will offer lunch fare, soft drinks, and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for adults. Inside Le Jardin, a brunch buffet featuring breakfast and lunch favorites will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations are required. Cost is $27 or $17 for ages 3 to 12, or free for under age 3 (plus tax). Free with $16 per car parking available via Cantigny.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Children leave the start line during the Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. This year’s event takes place Saturday, April 12.

Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza: Time slots at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Children 10 and younger can race around the grounds for treat-filled eggs. Following the egg hunt, families are invited to stay and explore the museum with a scavenger hunt, craft and pictures with the Bunny. $4-$10. Register at ahpd.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine. Children age 8 or under should bring a basket. It will be held rain or shine. RSVP: ilcp.org/easter/.

A young participant prepares to choose from the colorful array of eggs during the 2024 Bremer Team Easter Egg Hunt at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. This year's hunt takes place Saturday, April 12. Courtesy of Joe Cicero, McHenry Outdoor Theater

Easter Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, McHenry Outdoor Theater-Golden Age Cinemas, 1500 N. Chapel Hill Road, McHenry. Bremer Team, Keller Williams Success hosts Easter egg hunts for all ages; bring a basket. Each child receives their own candy bag while supplies last. Prizes for kids of all ages; photos with the Easter Bunny; and tasty treats. Free. facebook.com/bremerteam.

Geneva Park District Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Thousands of eggs are scattered across the soccer fields with designated egg hunt areas by age group: ages 4 or younger, and ages 5 or older. Rain or shine; arrive early as parking is limited. genevaparks.org.

Great Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division St., Elgin. All are welcome to the free egg hunt. RSVP to holytrinity@holytrinityelgin.com.

Hoppin’ for Hanover Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Hanover Township Izaak Walton Youth Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Bring a bag or basket. Ages 2 to 4 at 10:30 a.m., ages 5 to 7 at 11 a.m., and ages 8 to 10 at 11:30 a.m. Games, pictures with the Bunny and crafts offered during each session. No registration is required. hanover-township.org.

Lindenhurst Park District Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Millennium Park, 201 Country Place Lane, Lindenhurst. Ages 2 and under with caregiver will hunt first, followed by each age group 3, 4, 5, 6 separately, and 7/8 together. Each age group will have two golden eggs that win prizes. Free, no registration required. lindenhurstparks.org.

Northbrook Brunch with the Bunny: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Northbrook Park District Leisure Center Complex, 3323 Walters Road, Northbrook. Brunch, crafts, activities and a visit from the Spring Bunny. $35-$45, children under 2 free. Registration required. nbparks.org.

St. Charles Park District Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Ages 9 or under divided into age groups. Bring a basket. Arrive 15 minutes early. Registration not required. Rain or shine. Free. stcparks.org.

St. Matthew UCC’s Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, St. Matthew United Church of Christ lawn, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. All are welcome; bring your own basket. stmatthewucc.org.

Villa Park Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Lufkin Park, 1000 S. Ardmore. Hop over for a fun, outdoor egg hunt — rain or shine! Special prizes will be awarded to the child who finds the winning egg in each age group: under 2, 3-4, 5-7, and 8 or older. Parents may assist children ages 4 and younger. Bring a basket. Advance registration is encouraged; day-of registration subject to availability. All ages welcome. Register: invillapark.com.

EGGstravaganza: 10:15 a.m. for ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-9, Saturday, April 12, at Little Bear Park, inside Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. A classic egg hunt event for two different age groups. $4. Register in advance. glenviewparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunts: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Veterans Memorial Park behind the Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Divided into four age categories. Adults may accompany their 2- to 3-year-olds and special needs children at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Also for age 4-5 at 10:50 a.m., 6-7 at 11:10 a.m., and 8-9 at 11:30 p.m. Easter Bunny will be there to greet you and be in your family photo. No registration required. Free. westmontparks.org.

Wilmette Children's Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Gillson Park, Wilmette. Bring a basket or bag to collect colorful eggs filled with candy and toys. Children will participate in their age group: 1-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10. Visit the Bunny and take a photo before or after the event. $10-$14. Register at wilmettepark.org.

Lombard Egg Hunt: 10:40 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Lombard Common field east of Paradise Bay Water Park. Bring a basket and get ready to seek eggs, prizes, and candy. Mr. Bunny may even make a guest appearance. Registration not required for this event. Under age 3 and age 3-4 at 10:40 a.m., ages 5-7 and age 8-10 at 11 a.m. lombardparks.com/egg-hunt/.

Bunny Trail: Time slots at 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 12, inside Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate Road. Fun riddles and jokes along the way for your family to enjoy while you wait your turn for a photo op with the Bunny. Although it’s not a traditional egg hunt, bring your baskets to collect the eggs you’ll be given along the path from community partners. Register: lith.org.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Visits: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Ralph Seyller Memorial Park, 400 E. Jefferson St., Hampshire. Hosted by Hampshire Township Park District and Ella Johnson Memorial Library District. Easter Bunny arrives on the Hampshire Fire Protection District firetruck at 10:45 a.m. and kicks off the hunt at 11 a.m. (new time). Line up on the walking path. Then head to the courts for lunch at Waffadilla, visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and more. Free. RSVP via Facebook Event page.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Sunrise Social, 2258 Randall Road, Carpentersville. Enjoy breakfast and a special visit and photos with the Easter Bunny. sunrisesocialcafes.com.

Bunny Burrow Express: 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 and 19, in the Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin. Join the Fox River Valley Trolley Museum ride to the Easter Bunny’s “secret burrow” in vintage antique real trolley cars, where there will be plenty of hidden eggs to find. All the little ones receive a basket. $30 per person. Register: foxtrolley.org.

Doggie Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Gillson Park, Wilmette. Dogs can sniff out eggs filled with treats. Groups for small dogs and medium/large dogs. One handler per dog who must be 18 or older. All dogs must remain on-leash and be at least 4 months old and wearing current rabies tags. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny after the event. $10-$14. wilmettepark.org.

Easter Event at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Geneva Commons, 602 Commons Drive. Bring the kids for photos with the Easter Bunny, bouncy house, a trackless train ride and take-home crafts. facebook.com/GenevaCommons.

Elgin Community Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, St. Thomas More Church, 1625 Highland Ave., Elgin. Three zones, infant to age 3, 4 to 7, and 8 or older. Bring a basket. A special golden ticket for a prize in each zone. There will be a cotton candy station. Free. Rain date: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13. facebook.com/stmelgin.

Fox River Grove Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Lions Park, 102 Beachway. Kids through fourth grade welcome. Bring a basket. Presented by Fox River Grove Special Events Committee. facebook.com/frgliving.

Sign up for Glen Ellyn Park District's Hopper Cottontail & Friends Hoppy Party Saturday, April 12. Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Park District

Hopper Cottontail & Friends Hoppy Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Ages 2-8, accompanied by an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail, the park district bunny, and his character friends for a morning of egg-shaped cookie decorating, an egg toss contest, crafts, a bounce house, and photo opportunities. (Note: egg hunt not included.) $25-$40. Register: gepark.org.

Spring Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Unitarian Universalist Church, 39W830 Highland Ave., Elgin. Second annual egg hunt, open to all ages, begins promptly at noon, but arrive early for kids’ crafts and games. Take a photo with the Springtime Bunny and enjoy refreshments. Bring a basket. Free. uuce.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Hill Elementary School, 724 Pennsylvania Ave., Aurora. Hosted by City of Light Church, there will be prizes, face painting and crafts. Rain date: 1 p.m. April 13. cityoflightaurora.org.

Bunny Hop Skate: 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Glenview Park District Community Ice Center, 1851 Landwehr Road, Glenview. A special public skate and visit from the bunny. Skate rental $4 or free with nonperishable food donation. $10; ages 5 and younger free with a paying adult. glenviewparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 1:30 p.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Wheeler Park, 822 N. First St., Geneva. Community Easter egg hunt sponsored by the United Methodist Church of Geneva. Stay for face painting, temporary tattoos, a scavenger hunt and a photo booth at the event. Bring an Easter basket. genevaumc.org

Family Egg Hunt Adventure: 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Harrison & Pierce Avenues, 2 Pierce Ave, Wheaton. Combine outdoor exploration with a dash of springtime magic. Families will search for eggs along the trails of Lincoln Marsh. Recommended for ages 10 or under. Children must be accompanied by a nonpaying adult. $10-$13. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Doggie Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, River Bend Community Park, 6N517 Geneva Ave., St. Charles. When your dog touches a plastic egg with their nose, into your basket it goes. Get a picture with the Easter Bunny. Several pet-friendly vendors will be on site. All dogs must be kept on a non-retractable leash (maximum 6 feet), be current on all vaccinations and visibly wear tags and be accompanied by at least one person age 16 or older. $5 per dog. Register: stcparks.org/events/.

Egg Hunt Family Swim Night: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, 800 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan. Enjoy swimming with pool games, snacks and prizes. Registration required. $10-$14. waukeganparks.org.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West St., Wheaton. A free Easter egg hunt and visits with the Easter Bunny. Come anytime between 3:30-4:30 p.m. and bring your own basket or bag. Walk-ins welcome, but RSVPs encouraged via trinitywheaton.churchcenter.com.

Sunday, April 13

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 13, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny with all-you-can-eat buffet at Rock ‘N Ravioli, then meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny in the theater. Bring your camera. $39.75 for age 12 or up; $29.75 for age 11 or under. Register: oshows.com/events.

Natural Easter Egg Dyeing: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 13, William F. Sherman Jr. Interpretive Center in Lyman Woods, 901 31st St., Downers Grove. They will provide decorations, dyes, and several hard-boiled eggs for each person to color using fun and vibrant plant-based dyes found in the wild and even your kitchen cupboard. Staff will guide you through the process as they share some fun facts and games about the dyes, as well as information about eggs and egg-laying critters found in nature. You can bring extra hard-boiled eggs from home. Kids must be accompanied by a registered adult. $15. Register: dgparks.org.

Federated Church of Wauconda Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 13, at the Federated Church of Wauconda, 200 S. Barrington Road, Wauconda. All families and children are invited. Registration is not required. Free. federatedchurchofwauconda.org.

Egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 13, Community Christian Church, 635 N. Randall Road, Aurora. Egg hunt activities, and a special prize for lucky winners. communitychristian.org.

Easter Bunny Sunday Funday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 13, Atlas Chicken Shack, 511 S. Third St., Geneva. Atlas Chicken Shack and Preservation invite the family to meet the Easter Bunny from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; face painting until 2 p.m.; and live music from 1-4 p.m. First- come, first-serve for Bunny visits and face painting. facebook.com/AtlasChickenFun.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 13, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 3350 N. Delany Road, Waukegan. Bring baskets to search for hidden eggs and treats. Free. stmarkslutheran.us.

Easter Bunny Skate and Egg Hunt: 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 13, Polar Dome Ice Rink at Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Age 12 or under can join the egg hunt at 1:30 p.m.; bring a basket. Gate opens at 1 p.m. Public skating with the Easter Bunny from 2-4 p.m. for beginners and experienced skaters. Rental skates available. $12. Register: santasvillagedundee.com.

Swimming for Eggs: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 13, Rakow Center Indoor Pool, 665 Barrington Ave, Carpentersville. Kids age 1 to 12 can hunt for eggs in the pool. Bags will be supplied for the “scooped” eggs. Check in 15 minutes before the event begins. The event will start promptly. Your child should be poolside, wearing swimming attire, and ready to go. Register at dtpd.org/egg-hunts.

Wednesday, April 16

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Decorate your own bunny-face pancake. Menu includes pancakes from Alexander’s Café 64, sausage, decorating supplies, fruit, juice, coffee and water. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, create a special craft and wrap it all up with the Bunny Hop. Ages 11 months or under are free. Ages 1-6 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Spring Fling: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, Rathje Park, 616 Delles Road, Wheaton. A free spring event for the family at Rathje Park House and playground. Spring crafts, a scavenger hunt, prizes and more. Free. wheatonparks.org.

Thursday, April 17

Hoppy Hounds Dog Egg Hunt: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, outside the Rolek Community Center, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake. Dogs can sniff out treat-filled eggs and take photos with the Bunny. All dogs must be leashed (non-retractable) and wearing current vaccination tags. Photos from 5:30-6 p.m., hunt at 6 p.m. $2-$3. rlapd.org.

Springtime Glow-Up: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Dryden Park, 651 Western Ave., Geneva. Ages 10-16 can team up (or compete solo) in fast-paced Minute-to-Win-It challenges and epic games, followed by the flashlight egg hunt at 7:45 p.m. Search for glowing eggs and uncover surprises, including a chance to find the hidden Easter Bunny. Music, snacks, and prizes. $10-$15. Register: genevaparks.org.

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt and Photos with the Easter Bunny: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Jim Hansen Park, 338 Valley Forge Ave, South Elgin. At 8:15 p.m., kids age 10 or under can find where the bunny laid his glowing eggs in the baseball fields. Photos with the Bunny until 8 p.m. southelgin.com.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Belmont Golf Club, 2420 Haddow Ave., Downers Grove. The eggs aren’t filled with candy but raffle tickets for chances to win prizes like gourmet treats, gift cards, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Age 21 or older. Deadline to register April 11. $35-$45. Register: dgparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. Hop on over to Reed-Keppler Park where the Bunny has hidden eggs in the dark. Then head over to the ARC Center to redeem your eggs for prizes and for a special visit with the Bunny. Registration deadline April 14. $10-$12. Register: we-goparks.org.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Kids in second to eighth grade can find special eggs filled with prizes and as much candy as you can. Bring your own flashlight and Easter baskets or bags. There will be lots of candy (individually wrapped) and eggs throughout the park. $5-$7. Register: westmontparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8-8:45 p.m. Friday, April 18, Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Kids age 9-12, bring your bag and grab your flashlight to hunt for hundreds of eggs filled with candy and prizes in the park trails. $15-$19. Register: huntleyparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Age 6 to 8 from 8-8:30 p.m., and 9 to 11 from 9-9:30 p.m.; must be accompanied by an adult. The Bunny will scatter eggs, candy, toys, and prizes throughout the park, with special eggs redeemable for grand prize baskets. Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to each hunt. $12-$24. Register: gepark.org.

Friday, April 18

Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt: 8:30-9 a.m. Friday, April 18, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. New event, open to individuals with special needs of all ages. Follow an accessible trail in search of colored eggs, nonfood goodies, and allergen-free prizes. The hunt will feature smaller crowds, low noise volumes, and a quiet zone. $10-$15. Register: gepark.org.

Aqua Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Friday, April 18, Splash Central, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Instead of hiding eggs in the yard, they are tossing them into the activity pool. All ages welcome. Arrive early for check-in. $15-$17. Register: bartlettparks.org/splash-central/programs-special-events/.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt-ley: 10 a.m. Friday, April 18, Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 Union Special Plaza, Suite 211A, Huntley. Discover local Huntley businesses while hunting for eggs and other prizes. It begins and ends at the chamber office; all stops are on Route 47 within five miles. Space is limited. Registration fee is $5 per child. Register: huntleychamber.org.

Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt: 10 or 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 18, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Children age 5 or under, with an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail, the park district bunny for photo opportunities and fun activities before the hunt begins. $10-$14. Register: gepark.org.

Rotten Tails Revenge!: 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 18-19, Basement of the Dead Haunted House Chicago, 42 W. New York St., Aurora. Special opening with Peter Rotten Tail and his evil dementors hiding in the depths of The Basement. Will you collect his treasured eggs for prizes or forever be trapped in his evil madness in this 15,000 sq. ft. basement and become one of his Easter minions? $17.49. Register: basementofthedead.com.

Under the Stars Easter Candy Hunt: 7 p.m. Friday, April 18, Lions Park softball fields, Silver Lake Road north of 3 Oaks Road, Cary. Hunt for candy and golden eggs with “egg-ceptional” prizes inside. The Easter Bunny will be there to take pictures. Bring a bag or basket. $15-$20. Register: carypark.com.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt & Hike: Time slots from 7:15-7:45 p.m. Friday, April 18, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Take a hike through the natural area and bring your flashlight in search of treat-filled eggs along the trail. Learn about different animals that lay eggs. All ages welcome. $12. Register: stcparks.org/events/.

Saturday, April 19

Elmhurst Park District Easter Egg Hunt: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Berens Park baseball fields, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Ages 2 to 10 can collect prize-filled eggs, including a golden egg, as well as visit with the Easter Bunny and yard games. Adults must accompany children; bring a basket. Food trucks: Flyin Hawaiian and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck. Rain or shine. Register: epd.org/news/egg-hunt.

27th Annual Eggstravaganza Trail: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Ave, Waukegan. Hop along the bunny trail and collect candy-filled eggs from the Easter Bunny and friends, while supplies last. Free entertainment, including pony rides, a petting zoo, hands-on bubble stations, and balloon artists. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave., East Dundee. For the whole family. The library provides bags. Limit 10 eggs per child. frvpld.info.

The Great Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 19, Frontier Sports Complex softball fields, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Longtime Naperville Jaycees tradition with lots of colorful eggs to be hunted. Only children age 2 or younger may have help from a parent. Accepting donations of nonperishable food items to benefit DuPage Pads. Event parking is limited. napervilleparks.org.

Hoffman Estates Kids’ Egg Hunt: Three time slots on Saturday, April 19. Kids of all ages can search for eggs filled with treats, toys, and surprises. Then take photos with the Easter Bunny. Participants will be separated into three age groups during the egg hunt. Pine Park from 9-10 a.m., Fabbrini Park from noon to 1 p.m., and Cannon Crossing from 3-4 p.m. $5-$7. Arrive 30 minutes early. Register: heparks.org.

Arcada Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Easter egg hunt (limit 10 eggs per child), coloring contest, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Holiday treats available for purchase. For age 10 or under. $10. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets: oshows.com.

Easter Egg Hunt, Crafts, and Story: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free family-friendly Easter Party featuring interactive walk-through Easter story and crafts for all ages. Easter egg hunt for up through fifth grade outdoors or in the church, depending on weather. Rain or shine. Free. southminsterpc.org.

Arboretum Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Eggleston Park, 2217 Simpson St., Evanston. Search for hidden eggs, enjoy a variety of activities, entertainment, and arts and crafts stations. Register all children; $12-$16, accompanying adults are free. cityofevanston.org.

Children's Easter Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. Indoor egg hung includes different rooms for different ages, and a light breakfast. Free. Register at firstpresah.org.

Doggy Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Al Hattendorf Center, Elk Grove Village. Plastic eggs with doggy treats will be hidden all over the grounds. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be a photo opportunity, an agility course, and a giveaway for each dog. All dogs must be leashed; and retractable leashes are not allowed. No walk-up registrations will be accepted. $10-$12. Only 1 dog per registration: elkgroveparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights. Enjoy breakfast, egg hunting, and children's craft and game stations. RSVP by April 17. Free. spcah.org.

Easter Eggstravagenza: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. Featuring 5,000 eggs waiting for all the kids, as well as carnival games with prizes, balloon animals, and face painting. The Community Meal is serving doughnuts, granola bars, fruit and more. stmatthewbarrington.org.

Huntley Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47. Arrive 15 minutes early to allow for parking for this fast-paced event. Special needs and kids under age 2 at 10 a.m., age 2-3 at 10:15 a.m., ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m., and age 6-8 at 10:45 a.m. No registration is required. Photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny will be provided. Donations appreciated. huntleyparks.org.

Woodridge Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 19, Cypress Cove soccer fields, 8301 S. Janes Ave. Thousands of eggs will be spread out across the soccer fields for kids ages 9 and under. Bring a basket. Arrive early. A grand prize for lucky participants. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be there for photos. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the West Suburban Community Pantry. Rain or shine. woodridgeparks.org.

Eggstravaganza: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at Clarkson Park, 1950 Willow Road, Northfield. Pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:30-11 a.m., egg hunt at 11 a.m. For ages 2-8. Free. wngchamber.com.

Doggie Eggstravaganza: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Berens Park baseball fields, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Dogs of all sizes can hunt for treat-filled eggs. Must be kept on a non-retractable leash (max. 6 feet), be current on all vaccinations, and visibly wear tags. No prong collars please. Dog must be accompanied by at least one person age 16 or older. Food trucks: Flyin' Hawaiian, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, and The Chicago Donut Company. No registration required. Free. epd.org.

Helicopter Easter Egg Drop: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St., Aurora. For age 10 or younger. Featuring over 15,000 eggs, with some special golden eggs, and 3,000 eggs dropping from the sky. Afterward, a photographer will be on hand, or bring a camera to see the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket. Gates open at 10 a.m., arrive by 10:45 a.m. Cost for parking; shuttle buses from an on-site. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, St. Patrick Catholic School athletic field, 787 Crane Road, St. Charles. Annual event. Register: stpatrickparish.org/egghunt.

Long Grove Bunny Hop: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, in Historic Downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Hop along the downtown Long Grove Bunny Trail; designated stops on the trail will offer treats and family-friendly activities spread throughout the downtown business district. Free entry. longgrove.org.

Palatine Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Palatine Park Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road. Open to children age 9 or under. Egg hunts will occur approximately every 20 minutes. Also, arts and crafts, music, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Preregistration closes at noon April 15; walk-ins welcome. Register: palatinejaycees.org.

Sleepy Hollow Easter Egg Hunt: Noon Saturday, April 19, Sabatino Park, 151 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Divided into several age categories, as well as special needs. Certain eggs have tickets awarding grand prizes. Everyone leaves with a few candy bars and all the candy from the eggs they collect. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures and mingling. Free. facebook.com/sleepyhollowserviceclub.

Bettendorf Castle Egg Hunt: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Bettendorf Castle, 418 Concord Ave., Fox River Grove. Gates will open up at 1 p.m., the first hunt, divided by age group at 1:45 p.m. sharp, followed by a hunt for all ages. Prizes include candy, toys, and some eggs will hold tickets for larger prizes. Meet the Easter Bunny, a balloon twister and more. All attendees require a ticket, no exceptions. $35. Tickets: bettendorfcastle.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. Join the Easter event near Market Hall with Easter-themed games and crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more. premiumoutlets.com.

Eggcellent Easter Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Elk Grove Historical Museum, 399 Biesterfield, Elk Grove Village. An Easter egg hunt and Easter-themed crafts. Free. Register each child for the appropriate age bracket: elkgroveparks.org.

Lisle Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Lisle Junior High School’s football field, 5207 Center Ave. Free for children up to age 12. Donations welcome. villageoflisle.org.

Bartlett Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Bartlett Community Center’s Fields 4, 5 and 6. With over 5,500 eggs for children to find; divided into multiple age groups. bartlettlions.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Open Door House of God Church, 210 S. Plum Grove Road Schaumburg. eventbrite.com.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 3:45 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Light of Christ Church lawn, 1700 Longmeadow Parkway, Algonquin. Kids through fifth grade and special needs of all ages can search for thousands of filled eggs; bring a basket. Visit with pet bunnies from a local bunny rescue, and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Registration for raffle prizes begins at 3:45 p.m., with the egg hunt at 4:30 p.m. Stay for Easter worship and a Children’s Easter Experience at 5 p.m. Free. easterinalgonquin.com.

Egg My Yard: Evening of Saturday, April 19. North Aurora Lions Club volunteers will spread 24 filled Easter eggs in your yard. Extra empty basket available for $5. Egg delivery available within 4 miles of the Messenger Public Library. If outside that radius, they will coordinate basket pickup Friday, April 18. $30. Register by April 13 via northauroralions.org.

Sunday, April 20

Easter Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, April 20, at the Federated Church of Wauconda, 200 S. Barrington Road, Wauconda. Enjoy Easter breakfast between services. No registration required. Free. federatedchurchofwauconda.org.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 20, Itasca Country Club, 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca. Enjoy a brunch buffet, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and a petting zoo. $35-$65. Children, age 3 or under, free. RSVP: itascacountryclub.com.

Easter Celebration: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 20, at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 815 Wilmot Road, Deerfield. Worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by family fun immediately after the service with an Easter Egg Hunt for younger children and a scavenger hunt for older children as well as mimosas and pastries. Free. stgregoryschurch.org.

Easter Brunch at Prairie Landing Golf Club: 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 20, Prairie Landing Golf Club, 2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago. A brunch menu created by the executive chef with omelet and carving stations, breakfast and lunch favorites, seafood station, kids’ buffet, and more. $29-$57; children under 4 are free. RSVP by April 14 by calling (630) 208-7641. prairielanding.com.

Easter Egg Hunt, and Brunch: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 20, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie, Skokie. After the 10 a.m. worship service, Easter Egg Hunt for Children ages 0 through fifth grade at 11 a.m. Easter Brunch at 11:15 a.m. Egg hunt is free; brunch is $6 per adult, $3 for children under 5. RSVP at stpeteruccskokie.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 20, St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1313 N. Mill St., Naperville. Bring your Easter basket. All are welcome to join in Easter worship at 9:30 a.m. Free. sttimothylutheran.com.

Easter Egg Hunt: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 20, Prince of Peace United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. facebook.com/popumcelkgrove.

Holden McKeown of Downers Grove paints a puppy bank during the craft portion of the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt event held at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. David Toney for Shaw Local News Network