Rolling Meadows restaurant temporarily closing for rebrand

Posted April 09, 2025 1:57 pm
Christopher Placek
 

A Central Asian restaurant in Rolling Meadows that opened to much fanfare in late 2023 is now temporarily closed for renovations into a new concept, officials said.

Jannat Restaurant served Central Asian, Turkish and European cuisine at 2997 Kirchoff Road. The ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States and Canada and the Kyrgyzstan Consul General in Chicago joined local officials for a ribbon cutting on Nov. 30, 2023.

The restaurant announced in February on Facebook that it was changing its name to Arzan, mirroring the name of the owner’s café in Chicago’s Albany Park.

Rolling Meadows Business Development Manager Martha Corner said this week that the owner is now doing renovations, but hasn’t announced what the new restaurant concept will be or when it will open.

