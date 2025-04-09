Cleaning woman accused of stealing jewelry from 3 clients in Glen Ellyn

Sandy Hernandez

A cleaning woman has been charged with stealing $20,000 worth of jewelry from three clients in Glen Ellyn.

Sandy Hernandez, 38, of the 7300 block of Gladiola Avenue in Hanover Park, is charged with three counts of residential burglary. Hernandez is free pretrial. However, she cannot contact the victims in the case or enter anybody’s home for her job.

Authorities charge that on Dec. 2, 2024, a resident reported to police that jewelry, including a Cartier yellow gold ring with a diamond and a yellow gold charm necklace, had been stolen from her house sometime after Nov. 19, 2024.

A second resident reported on Jan. 5 that 15 pieces of jewelry, including a 14-karat gold engagement ring and a 14-karat gold wedding band, were stolen sometime after Dec. 30.

A third person reported Jan. 15 that a white gold tanzanite marquise ring, a gold band ring and other items had been stolen from her house sometime after Dec. 6, 2024.

According to a petition for detention prosecutors filed, Hernandez was part of a three-person crew that worked at all three houses. The petition stated she initially denied the theft when questioned by police but then admitted to it. She said she sold the jewelry to a Hanover Park jewelry store, having a friend do so on her behalf so the store would not be suspicious of repeated transactions, according to the petition.

“Hiring a cleaning service can be a great help and time-saver, but people must remember that they are allowing unsupervised people in their home. Protect yourself and your belongings by asking questions before allowing people in your home. Ask about work experience, the amount of insurance they carry and don’t forget to ask for references,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.