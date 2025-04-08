United Airlines … or ‘The Rest’? New ‘playful’ ad campaign seeks to lure O’Hare flyers, hit rivals

United Airlines’ latest advertising campaign seeks to get a rise out of rival carriers and convert O’Hare International Airport travelers to its brand.

A can’t-miss sign over O’Hare’s upper level drive sports an arrow directing passengers to flights on “Chicago’s #1 Airline” from Terminals 1 and 2. A second arrow designating “The Rest” points to carriers at Terminals 3 and 5.

United Airlines is trying to lure passengers while swiping at rival carriers with a new billboard at O'Hare International Airport. Courtesy United Airlines

By “poking fun” at its competitors, United is hoping to “encourage flyers at airlines like American, Southwest or Delta to match and switch their status at United,” officials said, meaning the MileagePlus program.

The advertising blitz, which United characterized as “playful,” began this week and includes social media, O’Hare Wi-Fi and the Uber app.

United’s move comes after American Airlines in February touted a major expansion at O’Hare with more capacity and nine additional destinations. In total, American will operate up to 480 flights daily from O’Hare this summer, which is 22% more departures than in 2024, the carrier said.

Not to be outdone, United noted it offers nearly 600 flights a day and “will fly more seats from Chicago this summer than they have in the past 20 years.”

United also is expecting to be awarded six new gates at O’Hare this fall.