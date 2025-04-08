advertisement
Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers
Local Politics

Des Plaines closer to creating local grocery sales tax

Posted April 08, 2025 12:57 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Des Plaines City Council members on Monday overwhelmingly supported creating a local 1% sales tax on grocery items to offset the pending elimination of an identical state tax.

But the tax isn’t a sure thing yet. A second vote is needed.

Illinois is phasing out a tax on grocery items that generates revenue for the communities where the purchases occurred. It will be eliminated as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Municipalities have until Oct. 1 to create a local grocery tax. Some already have, including Palatine, Wheaton and Bannockburn. Buffalo Grove officials are expected to take up the issue this month.

The loss of the state tax will cost Des Plaines about $1.4 million annually, city Finance Director Agnes Podbial told the council Monday night. Creating a local 1% sales tax would keep the revenue flowing without creating a new burden for residents, she said.

Carla Brookman

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman spoke against creating the tax, saying the millions the city gets from Rivers Casino should be enough to keep Des Plaines financially healthy.

“The question that begs to be asked is, ‘When is enough enough?” Brookman said about taxes.

Eighth Ward Alderman Mike Charewicz took the opposing stance, saying a local tax would merely continue an existing tax.

Mike Charewicz

Audience members spoke for and against the proposal.

Eventually, the council voted 7-1 to tentatively approve the sales tax. Brookman cast the lone “no” vote.

The final vote could occur when the council next meets at 7 p.m. April 21, at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be open to the public and livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.

Article Categories
Business Communities Des Plaines Local Politics News Retail and Shopping
