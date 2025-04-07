Softball Top 20

1. St. Charles North (1-0) Trying for 3rd state title in 4 years

2. Fremd (1-0) Lucas 15 Ks in 8-0 win over Libertyville

3. Lake Park (3-0) Lancers’ lineup stacked again

4. Wheaton North (7-1) Crosthwaite 3 HRs, 13 RBI so far

5. Barrington (6-1) Taraschewsky, Cullen battery keys fast start

6. Prospect (8-0) Went 5-0 on Florida trip

7. Stevenson (5-2) Barrington win part of strong start

8. Mundelein (6-1) Pyke starts hot with 3 HRs

9. WW South (5-0) Yet another dynamite DuKane team

10. Huntley (3-5) Typical tough schedule so far includes Mundelein, Antioch wins

11. Maine West (3-0) K. Marsh's ERA under 1.00

12. Glenbard North (4-0) Northwestern-bound Medina 4 HRs in 4 games

13. York (8-2) Burda batting .548 with 3 HRs

14. St. Charles East (6-3) Going to be battle tested for DKC play

15. Libertyville (3-1) Only loss to Fremd

16. Hampshire (6-1) Starts FVC play Wednesday vs. 5-1 Jacobs

17. Warren (2-2) Runner-up in NSC last year

18. Hersey (0-1) Opens MSL play vs Barrington next Monday

19. Kaneland (5-0) Big test Tuesday vs. Yorkville

20. Antioch (0-3) Lost 19-13 slugfest to Warren

Others to watch: Aurora Central Catholic 9-2, Leyden 2-3, South Elgin 4-2, Willowbrook 4-4, Conant 2-1, Montini 7-2, Downers Grove North 2-3, West Chicago 4-4, Grayslake Central 3-1, West Aurora 2-3, Jacobs 5-1