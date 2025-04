Baseball Top 20

Records through April 6

1. Libertyville (10-0) Opens NSC play vs. Stevenson

2. Fremd (6-0) Graba throws 2-hitter vs. Metea Valley

3. Mundelein (7-1) Earing headed to St. Louis University

4. Hersey (7-0) Sokan, Arvanitis combine for 5 hits in Loyola win

5. Hampshire (11-0) Schedule picks up vs. McHenry this week

6. York (6-1) Only loss to Maine South

7. Downers Grove North (7-1) Beat Benet for 7th straight win

8. St. Charles North (2-1) Miller, Stars beat defending state champs

9. Huntley (5-2) Starts FVC play with CL Central

10. Grayslake Central (6-1) Prairie Ridge snapped 6-0 start

11. Rolling Meadows (10-0) Stankiewicz helps Mustangs stay perfect

12. Burlington Central (5-0) Good test vs. St. Charles North on Tuesday

13. Stevenson (6-5) On a 5-game winning streak

14. Lake Park (4-2) Munaco hitting .455 in early going

15. Palatine (6-3) Monroe 6 stolen bases so far

16. West Aurora (5-1) Team to watch in Upstate Eight

17. Conant (6-2) Cooled off by Glenbard South

18. Naperville Central (5-4) Strong schedule continues vs. York, Lockport

19. Barrington (5-2) Ensign hitting .556; losses to Burlington C., Cary-Grove

20. Marmion (7-5) Good win over Waubonsie Valley

Others to watch: Benet 4-3, Willowbrook 5-2, Cary-Grove 3-3, Lake Zurich 4-3, Warren 6-2, Geneva 7-2, Waubonsie Valley 2-3, St. Charles East 3-5, Naperville North 4-2, Jacobs 4-2, Metea Valley 7-2, Maine South 4-5, Glenbard East 3-3