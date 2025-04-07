St. Charles teen dies in car crash in Indiana

The St. Charles community is mourning the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed Friday in a crash.

Jordan T. Laskowski, his two sisters, his mother and grandmother were in an accident on I-65 near Lebanon, Indiana, according to a FOX59 local television report.

One of the girls was seriously injured, according to the news report.

Jordan’s father, Scott Laskowski of St. Charles, posted on Facebook Saturday, “I lost my best friend yesterday in a tragic accident … This pain I’m feeling is overbearing … I never got to say goodbye to my son … He was my best friend and everyone knew that … I wish I could trade places with him. I was so excited to watch him play high school football this year … He was an amazing kid. Everything just ripped away … I love you Jordan Thomas.”

A GoFundMe.com campaign has raised more than $26,000 to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.