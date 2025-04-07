advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

St. Charles teen dies in car crash in Indiana

Posted April 07, 2025 11:47 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

The St. Charles community is mourning the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed Friday in a crash.

Jordan T. Laskowski, his two sisters, his mother and grandmother were in an accident on I-65 near Lebanon, Indiana, according to a FOX59 local television report.

One of the girls was seriously injured, according to the news report.

Jordan’s father, Scott Laskowski of St. Charles, posted on Facebook Saturday, “I lost my best friend yesterday in a tragic accident … This pain I’m feeling is overbearing … I never got to say goodbye to my son … He was my best friend and everyone knew that … I wish I could trade places with him. I was so excited to watch him play high school football this year … He was an amazing kid. Everything just ripped away … I love you Jordan Thomas.”

A GoFundMe.com campaign has raised more than $26,000 to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News St. Charles
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company