News

‘He certainly changed lives’: Fallen Lake County hero dog Dax to receive national honor

Posted April 07, 2025 5:44 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

A year has passed but you still hear the catch in Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza's voice when speaking of the passing of his canine partner, Dax.

The police dog with the storied career was hurt while doing what he always did over nine years alongside Forlenza — finding and apprehending a fleeing suspect.

Injuries to his neck and spine suffered in the March 2024 pursuit led to Dax's early retirement and ultimately his death — end of watch, in law enforcement parlance — a few weeks later on April 12.

Described as having a great temperament and personality, never mean or edgy, just confident, well trained and tough, Dax compiled an impressive body of work over his years of service.

But the ultimate recognition awaits.

On May 11, Dax and 20 other police dogs will be honored by the National Police Dog Foundation at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

That tribute will come 10 days after Dax and canine officers from the Rockford and Alton police departments are set to honored May 1 by the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee at the state Capitol in Springfield.

The annual tribute in Washington takes place during National Police Week and features a wreath and rose-laying ceremony recognizing police dogs killed while protecting their communities.

Joining Forlenza and his family at the service will be his new canine partner Lux, who is Dax's son, along with Sheriff John D. Idleburg and Deputy Chief Gianni Giamberduca.

Forlenza said Dax's passing triggered a protracted feeling of loss.

“I think this would have been unimaginable and much harder to cope with if we didn't have his son,” Forlenza said. “Hopefully, he'll pick up where his dad left off.”

Dax became Lake County’s best known four-legged hero after joining the sheriff’s office in 2015 at 13 months old. The German shepherd’s exploits were featured on local and national television programs and in other media outlets, and he earned dozens of awards, including the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

Over his career, Dax assisted Forlenza in locating more than 400 missing endangered people and fleeing suspects; detected hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs; and seized large amounts of ill-gotten cash and illegal firearms.

“I think he was the celebrity — I just held the leash and that's fine with me,” Forlenza said. “People had a love affair with him and rightfully so. He deserved it.”

“It's made the whole (grieving) process a lot easier to know he meant so much to people,” he added. “He certainly changed lives.”

But can a dog be a hero?

“Without a doubt. I don't think it's only people,” Forlenza said. “His acts were heroic, what he did and what he accomplished.”

There is some serendipity to Dax's story. Years ago, Forlenza named his personal German shepherd Vox, which means voice in Latin. Dax, which means leader in Latin, by chance was chosen from 600 contest entries. Lux means light in Latin.

Former Lake County sheriff’s dog Dax will be one of the fallen canine officers honored during National Police Week next month in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of National Police Dog Foundation
  Dax was celebrated for his service during a ceremony on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Libertyville, shortly before his death. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024
