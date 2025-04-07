Four suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus in Kane County
Four people, including one child, suffered minor injuries when a vehicle and school bus collided Monday morning in St. Charles Township.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Randall and Crane roads.
Authorities said the child was a passenger in the vehicle, not the school bus. The driver of the vehicle and two adults aboard the bus were also transported to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation, authorities said.
