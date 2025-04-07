advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Kane County traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges

Posted April 07, 2025 4:10 pm
Daily Herald report

A traffic stop in Sugar Grove Township has led to felony charges against two Aurora men, Kane County sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

Tyree Pugh-Cox, 23, and Marquese Reed, 22, both of Aurora, have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and as a felon in possession of a weapon.

Pugh-Cox also has been charged with armed violence and possession of a controlled substance.

On March 28 at about 4:30 p.m., Kane County sheriff’s police conducted a traffic stop on a gray GMC SUV on Route 47 at Finley Road.

Initially, the traffic violation occurred east on I-88, west of Route 47. Detectives observed the SUV following traffic too closely along with a lane violation.

Before approaching the SUV, the detectives saw two people inside it and a large firearm being passed from the driver to the passenger, according to a news release. Two other squad cars arrived, and both occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a Draco AK-47 pistol in the rear passenger area, and they also found approximately 168 grams of Codeine in liquid form, the release stated.

Pugh-Cox was identified as the driver.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime News Sugar Grove
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company