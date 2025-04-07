Why pay for Des Plaines’ elected officials could increase

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Des Plaines’ future mayors, city council members and city clerks would be paid significantly more than current officials under a proposal that was tentatively approved Monday.

If the council confirms the proposed increases at its next meeting, the clerk’s salary would double to $12,000 annually, the mayor’s salary would nearly triple to $30,000 annually and aldermen would see their pay quintuple to $15,000 annually.

Additionally, the officials’ pay would automatically increase 2% annually, documents indicate.

State law prohibits elected officials’ pay from being adjusted during their current terms. As a result, and because Des Plaines elected officials are limited to two consecutive terms, the earliest the proposed changes could be implemented is after the 2029 municipal election.

All 10 of Des Plaines’ elected offices are part-time positions.

Three council members — the 1st Ward’s Mark Lysakowski, the 2nd Ward’s Colt Moylan and the 3rd Ward’s Sean Oskerka — requested an analysis of political salaries in February, city spokesperson Brad Goodman said. After the city staff provided information about what elected officials in more than a dozen other towns are paid, the trio requested the proposed salaries be presented to the council for consideration, Goodman said.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, who last week was elected to a second term, collects a $9,600 annual salary.

City Clerk Jessica M. Mastalski has a $6,000 annual salary. Mastalski gave up the office to run for alderman in the 1st Ward and will be succeeded by clerk-elect Dominik Bronakowski in May.

The eight aldermen each are paid $250 per month or up to $3,000 annually. Reimbursements for expenses no longer would be available.

Des Plaines Alderman Carla Brookman opposed the proposal.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman, who introduced the proposal Monday night as leader of the council’s legal and licensing committee, questioned the legality of the proposed 2% increases. In response, city attorney Peter Friedman said such annual increases would be fine as long as they don’t take effect during the terms of any sitting officials.

When it came time to vote, the council split 5-3, with the 5th Ward’s Carla Brookman, the 7th Ward’s Patsy Smith and the 8th Ward’s Mike Charewicz voting against the measure. All three had supported delaying the vote two weeks to get more information about what elected officials in other towns are paid, but they were outvoted by the other 5 council members.

Des Plaines Alderman Colt Moylan supported the proposal.

Moylan noted that the mayor’s and council members’ salaries haven’t increased since 1996. He also stressed, as others did, that no sitting officials will benefit from the changes if they’re implemented.

The next council meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 21 at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be open to the public and will be livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.