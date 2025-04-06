‘We got killed’: Cemetery board weighing next move after referendum fails

Campton Township Cemetery Board Chair John Hamer at Whitney Cemetery in Campton Hills. Voters rejected a rate increase request in the April 1 consolidated election. Hamer said he will meet with the board to decide what to do next. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

The future is uncertain for several Kane County cemeteries after the Campton Township Cemetery District’s referendum failed Tuesday.

Voters resoundingly rejected the request for a tax rate increase, with 3,080 votes opposed to 890 votes in favor.

“We got killed,” said cemetery board Chair John Hamer. “I’m going to get together with our board and figure out what to do. We cut to the bone already. It’s obvious what we are not maintaining.”

The request was for an increase from $2.71 per $100 equalized assessed valuation by $7.30, to achieve $10.01 per $100 equalized assessed valuation.

The current rate brings in $25,000 a year. Hamer said the cemetery district needs $60,000 — which he added is still not enough to maintain its four cemeteries.

“I’m not going to maintain Foxfield (Cemetery) any more. God’s Little Acre backs up in the trees, so the grass is not growing like crazy. We can cut back there,” Hamer said. “Whitney and New Hampshire (cemeteries) are out in the open. The grass grows like crazy and the fence lines get messed up.”

Hamer said Campton Township officials offered to help with tree removal if a storm fells a tree.

“Cleaning up those big trees and getting them out of there — we don’t want homeowners out there with chain saws,” Hamer said. “We have to have people who are licensed and insured and know what they are doing.”

One saving grace for this year is the sale of a few more cemetery plots which brought in $3,000, Hamer said.

“That’s helped a little bit,” he added. “We’ll be able to scrape by.”

As to whether the cemetery board will seek another referendum, Hamer said, “We’ll see next year.”