Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling Bartlett blaze

A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, after fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the garage of a Bartlett home.

According to the Bartlett Fire Protection District, firefighters responding at 3:02 p.m. to a report of a residential fire alarm on Mercury Court arrived to find a large fire in the garage.

Firefighters pulled a hose line and attacked the fire from the interior, while others2 searched the building for any trapped occupants and to locate any hidden fire, officials said.

The fire was declared under control at 3:29 p.m., but firefighters continued to ventilate smoke and fire gases and perform salvage, overhaul and investigative activities for some time after the fire was extinguished. No residents were home when the fire started, officials said.

The injured firefighter was taken to Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury, according to the fire district.

Damage estimates were not available Sunday, but the home remains inhabitable, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was fought by 30 firefighters, staffing five fire engines, two ladder trucks and one tender. Firefighters from the Streamwood, Hanover Park, West Chicago, and Fox River Countryside fire departments assisted.